New York Giants Bye Week Injury Update
The Giants wrapped up their bye week practices Wednesday and remain hopeful of having some of their injured starters back for next week when they return from the break.
Head coach Joe Judge said offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Saquon Barkley were with the trainers most of Tuesday’s practice and characterized their showing as “a positive day.”
“It should lead into their opportunity to keep on progressing with the team,” Judge said.
“The good thing is we have a little bit of flex time. It’s a Monday night game coming out of the bye. They’re going to have the remainder of this week to work with us, early next week and the way the schedule will flow, we’ll have time to kind of build these guys up and then rest them. We’re optimistic about it.”
Barkley, in particular, has drawn some extra scrutiny mainly because his injury was initially thought to be one that might keep him out for 1-2 weeks but which has since kept him out four games and counting. Judge wouldn’t go into the specifics of Barkley’s injury, nor would he confirm if Barkley had a setback of any sort related to either the ankle or his surgically repaired knee.
“I wouldn’t say there’s been any setback from anything that’s directly happened,” Judge said.
Giants head coach Joe Judge said several of the team's injured players are headed in the right direction, but that it was too soon to say who might be back for their Week 11 game at Tampa.
“I say it all the time, everybody’s body is different. Every injury is different. It’s why I’m slow all the time to say it’s this kind of an injury because someone may want to diagnose it and say, ‘oh, that’s a 2-3 week injury, that’s a 4-6 week injury.’ Everybody’s different and every injury is different, so we’ve got to give everyone the timetable on their own body to come back and go play effectively.”
When asked to clarify his answer, Judge said, “Again, I’m going to keep everybody’s medical information kind of a little bit more in-house. But in terms of being asked earlier about setbacks on injuries, no, he hasn’t had any setbacks.”
Judge said that linebacker Lorenzo Carter was moving around with the trainers, but that receiver Sterling Shepard is on a different timetable, hinting that Shepard has a bit longer to go before he’s back on the field. As for running back Devontae Booker, he didn’t practice with the team Tuesday but participated on Wednesday.
