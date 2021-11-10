Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

New York Giants Bye Week Injury Update

Giants head coach Joe Judge said several of the team's injured players are headed in the right direction, but that it was too soon to say who might be back for their Week 11 game at Tampa.
Author:

The Giants wrapped up their bye week practices Wednesday and remain hopeful of having some of their injured starters back for next week when they return from the break.

Head coach Joe Judge said offensive tackle Andrew Thomas and running back Saquon Barkley were with the trainers most of Tuesday’s practice and characterized their showing as “a positive day.”

It should lead into their opportunity to keep on progressing with the team,” Judge said. 

“The good thing is we have a little bit of flex time. It’s a Monday night game coming out of the bye. They’re going to have the remainder of this week to work with us, early next week and the way the schedule will flow, we’ll have time to kind of build these guys up and then rest them. We’re optimistic about it.”

Barkley, in particular, has drawn some extra scrutiny mainly because his injury was initially thought to be one that might keep him out for 1-2 weeks but which has since kept him out four games and counting. Judge wouldn’t go into the specifics of Barkley’s injury, nor would he confirm if Barkley had a setback of any sort related to either the ankle or his surgically repaired knee.

“I wouldn’t say there’s been any setback from anything that’s directly happened,” Judge said.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
Play
News

New York Giants Bye Week Injury Update

Giants head coach Joe Judge said several of the team's injured players are headed in the right direction, but that it was too soon to say who might be back for their Week 11 game at Tampa.

1 minute ago
Dec 11, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) scores the game winning TD in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
News

Former Giants Receiver Odell Beckham Jr Reportedly Narrows Down Choices

The former Giants receiver is a free agent for the first time in his NFL career and has reportedly narrowed down his offers to three teams.

1 hour ago
Apr 28, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Signage promoting the 2021 NFL Draft at the Tower City Public Square rapid transit station in downtown.
Play
Draft

A Very Early 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

How are the individual position groups shaping up in the 2022 draft class? Zach Dietz has the answers, plus a first edition of his personal 2022 NFL Draft Big Board.

2 hours ago

“I say it all the time, everybody’s body is different. Every injury is different. It’s why I’m slow all the time to say it’s this kind of an injury because someone may want to diagnose it and say, ‘oh, that’s a 2-3 week injury, that’s a 4-6 week injury.’ Everybody’s different and every injury is different, so we’ve got to give everyone the timetable on their own body to come back and go play effectively.”

When asked to clarify his answer, Judge said, “Again, I’m going to keep everybody’s medical information kind of a little bit more in-house. But in terms of being asked earlier about setbacks on injuries, no, he hasn’t had any setbacks.”

Judge said that linebacker Lorenzo Carter was moving around with the trainers, but that receiver Sterling Shepard is on a different timetable, hinting that Shepard has a bit longer to go before he’s back on the field. As for running back Devontae Booker, he didn’t practice with the team Tuesday but participated on Wednesday. 

 

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Oct 15, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; A general view of a New York Giants helmet on the turf before the game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High.
News

New York Giants Bye Week Injury Update

1 minute ago
Dec 11, 2016; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham (13) scores the game winning TD in the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
News

Former Giants Receiver Odell Beckham Jr Reportedly Narrows Down Choices

1 hour ago
Apr 28, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Signage promoting the 2021 NFL Draft at the Tower City Public Square rapid transit station in downtown.
Draft

A Very Early 2022 NFL Draft Big Board

2 hours ago
Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney (29) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders with tight end Evan Engram (88) and nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.
News

Xavier McKinney Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

4 hours ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones warms up before the Giants face the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants QB Daniel Jones Feels He's Progressing in Third Season

4 hours ago
New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (blue) on the field during the last day of mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

How Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham Has Fixed the Giants Defense

6 hours ago
New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal (23) warms up before his Giants debut against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

New York Giants Waive Cornerback Sam Beal

21 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, left, and quarterback Daniel Jones, right, hug during warmups at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants’ Yo-Yo Season Continues in MMQB’s Latest Weekly Power Rankings

Nov 9, 2021