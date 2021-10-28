New York Giants Early Injury Report: No Saquon, Golladay or Toney in Early Part of Practice

The Giants still appear to have an extensive list of key players who are unable to take part in team drills.

Giants running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle), and outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter (ankle) were all working on the side with trainers at the start of Thursday's practice.

The good news is that receiver Sterling Shepard (hamstring) and tight end Evan Engram (calf) went through individual drills at the start of practice. Shepard worked on Wednesday, but Engram didn't even make it out to the field, remaining inside to receive treatment for his injury.

Giants head coach Joe Judge cautioned reporters on Wednesday not to read too much into what they saw at the start of the team's practices regarding which of the injured players were working and which ones were off to the side with trainers.

"(Thursday), we’ll probably have a much better idea in terms of going into the game with them (and) what they’re going to look like," he said. "I wouldn’t say anything that happens (Wednesday) or (Thursday) would rule them out or guarantee them at the game, but today should give us a little bit of an insight to it."

Judge also told reporters on Thursday that he was optimistic of Toney, Golladay, and Barkley getting some practice reps in at some point, adding that he wasn't able to say if those three players would be ready for Monday night.

Check back later for the full Giants injury and practice participation report.

