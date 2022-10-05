New York Giants Early Injury Update: Jones, Toney, Robinson, Williams to Practice

The New York Giants have a lengthy injury report coming out later today, but we have some early information about the status of various players.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) will practice on a limited basis, according to head coach Brian Daboll, who added that Jones made progress since suffering his injury in the fourth quarter of Sunday's win over the Bears.

The Giants have not said if Jones, who came out to the practice field with his left ankle sporting a noticeable wrap, has the dreaded high ankle sprain, but the fact that he is attempting to take some practice reps is encouraging.

The Giants held a workout earlier this week that included three quarterbacks (Brian Lewerke, A.J. McCarron, and Jake Fromm). The fact that the Giants didn't sign any of them immediately following the workout, which was believed to have been held Tuesday, is encouraging as far as Jones's status for Sunday is concerned.

The same can't be said about backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who is in the concussion protocol. Daboll said that Taylor wouldn't practice Wednesday as he continues his recovery.

If Taylor can't go--and at this point, that seems like a very realistic possibility--the Giants will elevate Davis Webb from the practice squad.

In some more encouraging news, receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) were set to attempt practicing on a limited basis Wednesday. There was hope that Robinson, injured in Week 1, might be ready to go by this weekend, but the Giants will continue to monitor his situation and see how he comes through the week.

The same can be said of Toney, who has dealt on and off with a hamstring strain. The Giants have been extra cautious with Toney, whose speed and quickness are a much-needed asset in the Giants' passing game.

If both Robinson and Toney can return, that would be a huge boost to the Giants, who lost Sterling Shepard to a torn ACL in Week 3 and who will be without Kenny Golladay (MCL sprain) this weekend. Without Robinson and Toney, the Giants would be down to David Sills V, Darius Slayton, and Richie James (if he's healthy enough) at receiver.

Daboll also said that defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), who has missed the last two games, would attempt to take some limited reps. The Giants have missed Williams' presence, especially in the run defense.

Since suffering his injury midway through Week 2, the Giants run defense has allowed 146, 176, and 149 rushing yards to their last three opponents (Carolina, Dallas, and Chicago).

Among those players not spotted during the part of practice open to the media were Richie James (ankle), outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (calf), cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf) and practice squad defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle). Safety Julian Love (concussion) was seen outside running sprints.

Stay tuned for the full injury report due out later today.

