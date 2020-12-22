New York Giants Fall Again in MMQB Power Rankings

No surprise this week as the Giants' Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns has them going backward in the MMQB weekly power rankings.

After peaking at No. 17 during their four-game winning streak, the Giants’ stock has continued to slide backward.

The further away the New York Giants move from their upset victory of Seattle, the more the Giants seem to be dropping from the top half of the league's power rankings, as this week, New york fell one spot to No. 23.

The offense showed its warts Sunday night against Cleveland. The Giants have some roster-building to do on that side of the ball, and the existing problems will probably be enough to keep them from truly contending in 2021.

The Giants (5-9), who have lost by two or more scores in each of their last two games against Arizona and Cleveland (potential playoff-bound clubs), appear to be going backward after peaking in a weakened NFC East.

But let’s be realistic here. How many of us truly thought this club would be as competitive as it’s been this season given that it has a new coaching staff, it didn’t have an off-season or a preseason, and it’s had to work around injuries and the COVID-19 virus to get to where it is now?

Probably not many, and the Giants are, in fact, one win away from reaching what some early oddsmakers had for them.

But getting back to this week’s power ranking and the MMQB’s ranking and what it means, It’s no coincidence that the defense, which received the bulk of the off-season attention in both free agency and the draft, is playing as well as it has been.

The offense, meanwhile, has struggled, and you can point to any number of reasons for that ranking, from the loss of running back Saquon Barkley to the lack of a true No.1 receiver to the inconsistent play of the offensive line (and hence quarterback Daniel Jones) to the scheme itself.

That’s why it won’t be a surprise if, this off-season, the offense gets a few new additions to help bring its compete level up to where it should be.