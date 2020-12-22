New York Giants Fall Again in MMQB Power Rankings

NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

Giants Fall Again in MMQB Power Rankings

No surprise this week as the Giants' Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns has them going backward in the MMQB weekly power rankings.
Author:
Publish date:

After peaking at No. 17 during their four-game winning streak, the Giants’ stock has continued to slide backward.

The further away the New York Giants move from their upset victory of Seattle, the more the Giants seem to be dropping from the top half of the league's power rankings, as this week, New york fell one spot to  No. 23.

The offense showed its warts Sunday night against Cleveland. The Giants have some roster-building to do on that side of the ball, and the existing problems will probably be enough to keep them from truly contending in 2021.

The Giants (5-9), who have lost by two or more scores in each of their last two games against Arizona and Cleveland (potential playoff-bound clubs), appear to be going backward after peaking in a weakened NFC East.

But let’s be realistic here. How many of us truly thought this club would be as competitive as it’s been this season given that it has a new coaching staff, it didn’t have an off-season or a preseason, and it’s had to work around injuries and the COVID-19 virus to get to where it is now?

Probably not many, and the Giants are, in fact, one win away from reaching what some early oddsmakers had for them.

But getting back to this week’s power ranking and the MMQB’s ranking and what it means, It’s no coincidence that the defense, which received the bulk of the off-season attention in both free agency and the draft, is playing as well as it has been.

The offense, meanwhile, has struggled, and you can point to any number of reasons for that ranking, from the loss of running back Saquon Barkley to the lack of a true No.1 receiver to the inconsistent play of the offensive line (and hence quarterback Daniel Jones) to the scheme itself.

That’s why it won’t be a surprise if, this off-season, the offense gets a few new additions to help bring its compete level up to where it should be. 

 

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
News

New York Giants Fall Again in MMQB Power Rankings

Dec 13, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
News

New York Giants Notebook | Update on Jason Garrett, Holmes and Jones Injury Updates, and More

New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) takes the field before kickoff of an NFL Week 12 football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati.
News

Giants CB James Bradberry, TE Evan Engram Named to NFC Pro Bowl Team

New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) breaks a tackle by Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants Point to Lack of Execution for Team's Latest Shortcomings

Dec 20, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) drops back to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium.
News

New York Giants Snap Chat: What the Week 15 Snap Counts Reveal

Dec 20, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) runs the ball against New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney (29) and cornerback Julian Love (20) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium.
News

New York Giants Week 15 Report Card

New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) breaks a tackle by Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, December 20, 2020, in East Rutherford.
Game Day

Giants Scoring Struggles Underscore Big Problems on Offense

Dec 20, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) avoids a tackle by Cleveland Browns defensive end Olivier Vernon (54) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
News

Takeaways from the New York Giants' 20-6 loss to Cleveland Browns

Dec 20, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Colt McCoy (12) takes a snap against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Giants Sputter in 20-6 Loss to Cleveland