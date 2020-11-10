New York Giants Hold Steady in MMQB's Weekly Power Rankings

Last week the Giants not only made progress, but they showed it on the field, notching their second win of the season in their regular-series sweep of the Washington Football Team.

But much like the first meeting last month, this one was one play away from disaster as the Giants blew a 17-point lead as Washington came roaring back by outscoring New York 17-3 in the second half.

Perhaps for that reason, the MMQB crew, in their weekly power rankings, felt that the Giants were just fine with where they are. For the second week in a row, the Giants (2-7) are holding steady at No. 27, having earned 40 points from the esteemed panel of voters whose voting range had the Giants as high as No. 23 and as low as 28.

The Giants are alive in the NFC East! We have three NFC East teams in the bottom six but rank the Giants as the best one. Unfortunately for them, they’ll have to beat somebody besides Washington.

The Giants earned a boost last week, going from No. 29 to No. 27 despite narrowly losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

With the win over Washington keeping them steady, the Giants enter the home stretch of their schedule with a lot to play for, as in a first-place tie with the Eagles in the NFC East should they manage to finally beat their rivals this weekend at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants have shown visible improvement on a weekly basis, most notably in their offensive line and running game, and on defense, all areas where they'll need to be strong in due to the harrowing conditions of December football.

As the weather gets colder and the season gets deeper, the Giants will truly distinguish themselves as what type of team they will be under head coach Joe Judge.

The team's toughness and motivation will be revealed in this final stretch with a lot to play for and a lot to prove over the next seven weeks.