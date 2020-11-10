SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

New York Giants Hold Steady in MMQB's Weekly Power Rankings

Jackson Thompson

Last week the Giants not only made progress, but they showed it on the field, notching their second win of the season in their regular-series sweep of the Washington Football Team.

But much like the first meeting last month, this one was one play away from disaster as the Giants blew a 17-point lead as Washington came roaring back by outscoring New York 17-3 in the second half.

Perhaps for that reason, the MMQB crew, in their weekly power rankings, felt that the Giants were just fine with where they are. For the second week in a row, the Giants (2-7) are holding steady at No. 27, having earned 40 points from the esteemed panel of voters whose voting range had the Giants as high as No. 23 and as low as 28.

The Giants are alive in the NFC East! We have three NFC East teams in the bottom six but rank the Giants as the best one. Unfortunately for them, they’ll have to beat somebody besides Washington.

The Giants earned a boost last week, going from No. 29 to No. 27 despite narrowly losing to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

With the win over Washington keeping them steady, the Giants enter the home stretch of their schedule with a lot to play for, as in a first-place tie with the Eagles in the NFC East should they manage to finally beat their rivals this weekend at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants have shown visible improvement on a weekly basis, most notably in their offensive line and running game, and on defense, all areas where they'll need to be strong in due to the harrowing conditions of December football.

As the weather gets colder and the season gets deeper, the Giants will truly distinguish themselves as what type of team they will be under head coach Joe Judge.

The team's toughness and motivation will be revealed in this final stretch with a lot to play for and a lot to prove over the next seven weeks.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants Notebook | A Much-Needed Victory

Week 9 Postgame Notebook: The all-important next game, Evan's odyssey, thoughts on why the O-line rotation appears to be working so well, and more.

Jackson Thompson

by

mrmongo

How Giants Head Coach Joe Judge Keeps His Players Humble and Hungry

If there's one thing the New York Giants players can expect from head coach Joe Judge, it's consistency in how he approaches them, win, lose or draw.

Patricia Traina

Giants Drop from No. 2 in Updated NFL Draft Order

If the 2020 NFL season were to end today, where would the Giants be slotted to draft after nine weeks of play?

Patricia Traina

by

dwum

Should the Giants Take a Chance on Takkarist McKinley?

Could a fresh start benefit former Falcons pass rusher Takkarist McKinley and the Giants? We take a look at both sides of the argument and project what might happen.

Patricia Traina

How to Register for Giants Country

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Notebook | Revisiting the Summer, One Voice, and More

Getting you caught up on some of the notable quotes and anecdotes from Monday's media sessions.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants: As the Roster Turns

The New York Giants continue to make weekly tweaks to their roster. and with several players eligible to return from injured reserve, head coach Joe Judge will have some difficult decisions to make.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants, Washington Football Team Play Hot Potato | SEE IT

Giants, Washington play hot potato on a fumble on an ugly play.

Patricia Traina

by

ptraina

New York Giants Receiver Golden Tate Returns to Work

Giants veteran receiver Golden Tate is is looking to start the week with a clean slate after a tumultuous week initiated by his own doing.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Why the Giants Offensive Line Rotation Has Worked

The New York Giants have rotated thier offensive line configurations this season and it's worked for the most part. Here's why that is so.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan