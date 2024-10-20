New York Giants in Danger of Becoming Irrelevant By Halloween
With each mounting loss for the New York Giants, their chances of becoming irrelevant again by Halloween are increasing.
According to Pro Football Network, the Giants currently have a 15.1% chance of reaching the postseason, a disappointing development considering the upgrades made to several areas that were previously concerns, such as the defensive pass rush and the offensive line.
"We are getting to the point of being able to write off the New York Giants," author Ben Rolfe said. "But at 2-4, they are only two games out of first place in the division, having had narrow losses to the Cowboys and Washington Commanders. They do not look like a playoff team, sitting 22nd in our power rankings."
Power rankings don’t really mean anything when it comes to predicting playoff teams versus bottom dwellers, but Rolfe looks at the Giants’ metrics–the defense is ranked 18th and the offense 25th– and does not paint a good picture for the Giants.
"Everything about this team is below average, with their defense 18th and their offense 25th in our metrics," Rolfe said. "The only thing that is not below average is the difficulty of their remaining schedule, which ranks as the ninth-hardest. Even the positives are negative with this team, and that is where they sit right now."
The Giants' next six games are going to be very telling. Out of the six teams they face, they will probably be only favored to win one game. They should be favored to defeat the Carolina Panthers on the road on Nov. 10.
Before that, Big Blue will face former Giants' running back Saquon Barkley and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, followed by games with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Washington Commanders. Those three games are more than likely losses.
The Giants played the Commanders close when they played earlier this season, but the Commanders have improved in recent weeks, whereas the Giants have not. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is playing like a seasoned veteran signal-caller. He has been tough to neutralize as he can beat teams with his arm and by extending plays with his legs.
After the Carolina game, things do not get any easier for the Giants. They have games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. The good news is the Tampa Bay game is at home, but the bad news is the Giants are 0-3 at MetLife. The Giants will be the underdog in both games. They will probably lose both of the games.
The Giants have already lost to Dallas at home once this season. The game against Dallas, which is on the road, will be just as arduous. In the last game against Dallas, the Giants could not find the end zone. The only points the Giants could muster were five field goals by Greg Joseph.
The end of the season is no bargain, either. The Giants will close the season with home games against the New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens. The Giants will then travel to play the Atlanta Falcons before returning home to play the Indianapolis Colts. The Giants will conclude their season in Philadelphia for a game against the Eagles.
In analyzing the end of the season, the Giants should be able to keep it close against the Saints, who have lost five in a row. The Saints should also have David Carr back at quarterback. Carr was injured the past few weeks, which did not help the Saints' cause.
When the Giants play the Ravens, their defense will have to stop quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Derrick Henry, who currently leads the NFL in rushing. The Giants' front seven will have to do a tall task in trying to stop Henry, and no one has been able to do it yet this season.
The Giants will also be underdogs against the high-flying Falcons. Kirk Cousins is having a career year, bringing the Falcons offense back to life.
The best possibility for a Giants victory at the end of the season will be in Week 17 against the Colts. The Colts are not very good on offense. The Giants defense could force this into a low-scoring game, which works to their benefit as the Giants offense is not potent. If the game gets lopsided early and the Colts offense finally takes off, the Giants could be in for a long day.