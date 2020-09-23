New York Giants Injury Impact | Week 3

By comparison, the Giants Week 3 injury report doesn't look quite as bad as their growing injured reserve list.

New York placed running back Saquon Barkley (ACL) and receiver Sterling Shepard (toe) on injured reserve this week where they join receiver/special teams ace Cody Core (Achilles), safety Xavier McKinney (foot), and inside linebacker David Mayo (knee). Meanwhile, their injury report only includes two role players, defensive back Adrian Colbert (quad) and rookie linebacker Carter Coughlin (hamstring).

If Colbert or Coughlin can't play Sunday, it would mark the second week for each they've been inactive.

Colbert played just five snaps on defense for the Giants in Week 1 and was inactive in Week 2, while Coughlin's contributions have been limited to special teams thus far.

Cornerback Ryan Lewis could see some snaps on special teams in Week 3 if Coughlin or Colbert can't play. Lewis was elevated to the active roster last week but did not play against the Bears. Lewis was then demoted back to the practice squad after the game but was promoted back to the active roster on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers, the Giants opponent this week, aren't so lucky with their injury report following last week's aftermath of the MetLife Stadium turf controversy that some members of the defending NFC champions questioned for causing a slew of 49ers injuries in Week 2.

The 49ers, who placed defensive linemen Nick Bosa and Solomon Thomas on injured reserve with torn ACLs to join cornerback Richard Sherman (calf), listed seven players on their injury report on Wednesday, four of whom did not participate in practice while two were limited.

Those that did not participate were quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (ankle), defensive lineman Dee Ford (back) and running back Tevin Coleman (knee) and Raheem Mostert (knee).

Tight end George Kittle (knee) and linebacker Dre Greenlaw (quad) were listed as limited participants, and cornerback Jason Verret (hamstring) is a full participant.

Garoppolo, who is dealing with an ankle issue, is all-but destined to sit out on Sunday, as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said on Wednesday that backup quarterback Nick Mullens is likely to start.

This wouldn't be the first time the Giants have faced Mullens. Mullens last started against the Giants in Week 10 of 2018, completing 27 of 39 passes for one touchdown and two interceptions in a 27-23 Giants victory on Monday Night Football.

The undrafted free agent out of Southern Miss in 2017 completed 8 of 11 passes for 71 yards and an interception against the Jets last week in relief of Garoppolo.

This week, things could be made even harder on Mullens, considering he could also be without several key offensive position players. Coleman and Mostert, who are both dealing with knee injuries, are San Francisco's top two running backs, and if they can't play, it will leave a heavy load on Jerick McKinnon and fullback Kyle Juszcyk.

Mullens could be another weapon down if Kittle isn't able to play either. Kittle, who is dealing with a knee issue, is coming off a first-team All-Pro season in 2019 and is arguably San Francisco's best receiving threat. If Kittle is out, the 49ers will have to lean on former Washington Football Team tight end Jordan Reed.

Reed did plenty of damage against the Giants during his time in Washington from 2013-19, racking up 341 receiving yards and one touchdown in seven games, but pails in comparison to the threat Kittle presents.

The Giants defense has managed to take tight ends away so far, surrendering an average of just 28 receiving yards per game to the position in the first two weeks of the season.

Meanwhile, the 49ers defense will already be down multiple key starters with Bosa and Sherman out. If Verrett and Greenlaw join that list, the Giants will not face the same top-10 49ers' defense from 2019.