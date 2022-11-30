New York Giants Injury Report: A New Concern?

The New York Giants were without their top return specialists during Wednesday's practice.

Punt returner Richie James (knee) has been battling his injury since Week 8 against Seattle. Meanwhile, kickoff returner Gary Brightwell, who wasn't at Tuesday's practice, missed Wednesday's session due to an illness.

While Brightwell appears to have the better chance of being ready for Sunday as a punt returner, the Giants could look at elevating Kalil Pimpleton from the practice squad.

Pimpleton, 5-foot-9 and 175 pounds, initially signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent. He averaged 19.0 yards on 16 punt returns with two touchdowns last season and finished his college career at Central Michigan averaging 11.8 yards per punt return.

"Every guy on our roster from the top down, bottom up has an opportunity as far as the guys that are working back there, returning kicks," said special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey.

"All these guys got to be ready for the opportunity, and we talk about it all the time in this room. You got to stay ready because it might be literally the night before the game to where you get a tap on the shoulder, and you’ve got to be ready to go."

The Giants haven't had much in terms of production from their punt and kickoff return game as is, but to take a potential hit on the depth doesn't bode well if other personnel decisions need to be made.

Others who did not practice for the Giants on Wednesday include cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (knee), guard Shane Lemieux (toe), and offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu (neck). Cornerback Cor’Dale Flott (concussion) is still in the protocol and was limited Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Giants are hoping to get most if not all of the three players designated for return from IR (edge Azeez Ojulari, guard Ben Bredeson, and defensive back Tony Jefferson) this week, as well as tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye) and offensive tackle Evan Neal (knee), both of whom were not placed on IR but who have been inactive.

The Giants currently have two roster spots on their 53-man roster. Those two openings will presumably go to Ojulari, and either Bredeson or Jefferson.

Of those two, it sounded as though Bredeson might be at least another week away from being ready. If he isn't, the Giants will likely move Nick Gates, who started last week's game at center, to left guard and reinsert Jon Feliciano, who missed the Dallas game with a neck injury, at center.

Check back later for the full Giants injury report.

Join the Giants Country Community