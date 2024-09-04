New York Giants Injury Report: Four Players Limited

Giants Country

The New York Giants are mostly healthy as they head into opening weekend of the 2024 NFL season.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Wednesday that everyone on the 53-man roster is expected to do at least individual drills in the team’s practice, though some were set to do more than others.

GIANTS INJURY REPORT

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed.

Thurs.

Fri.

Drew Lock

QB

Abdomen

Limited

Micah McFadden

ILB

Groin

Limited

Dane Belton

SAF

Back

Limited

Gunner Olszewski

WR/PR

Groin

Limited

If Olszewski can't go, the Giants have cornerback Adoree Jackson and running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. as potential return candidates. Giants special teams coordinator Michael Ghorbiral didn't want to give away the plans there, but he did outline the top criteria he wants from whoever returns punts.

"The biggest thing to me with any returner value is the person has to make sure they can own the football," he said. "That's safely securing it because the most telling statistic in terms of winning and losing in this league is turnover margin. So, we want to make sure whoever is back there, that guy is owning the football and making smart decisions to catch it."

The Giants might be hoping to where Olszewski can at least stand back there and field the ball, even if it means he doesn't return it, but for that to happen, Olszewski, who has looked gimpy in practice, might have to make a bit more progress in his rehab.

VIKINGS INJURY REPORT

Player

Pos

Injury

Wed

Thurs.

Fri.

Jordan Addison

WR

Ankle

Limited

Jalen Nailor

WR

Ankle

Limited

At backup quarterback Daboll said the plan was to get Tommy DeVito some extra reps just in case Lock isn't ready to go, and the backup quarterback is called upon.

The Giants are off on Thursday, so the next injury update will be a projection and is unlikely to change. The final status of the injured will be updated on Friday.

