New York Giants Injury Report: Four Players Limited
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Wednesday that everyone on the 53-man roster is expected to do at least individual drills in the team’s practice, though some were set to do more than others.
GIANTS INJURY REPORT
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed.
Thurs.
Fri.
Drew Lock
QB
Abdomen
Limited
Micah McFadden
ILB
Groin
Limited
Dane Belton
SAF
Back
Limited
Gunner Olszewski
WR/PR
Groin
Limited
If Olszewski can't go, the Giants have cornerback Adoree Jackson and running back Tyrone Tracy, Jr. as potential return candidates. Giants special teams coordinator Michael Ghorbiral didn't want to give away the plans there, but he did outline the top criteria he wants from whoever returns punts.
"The biggest thing to me with any returner value is the person has to make sure they can own the football," he said. "That's safely securing it because the most telling statistic in terms of winning and losing in this league is turnover margin. So, we want to make sure whoever is back there, that guy is owning the football and making smart decisions to catch it."
The Giants might be hoping to where Olszewski can at least stand back there and field the ball, even if it means he doesn't return it, but for that to happen, Olszewski, who has looked gimpy in practice, might have to make a bit more progress in his rehab.
VIKINGS INJURY REPORT
Player
Pos
Injury
Wed
Thurs.
Fri.
Jordan Addison
WR
Ankle
Limited
Jalen Nailor
WR
Ankle
Limited
At backup quarterback Daboll said the plan was to get Tommy DeVito some extra reps just in case Lock isn't ready to go, and the backup quarterback is called upon.
The Giants are off on Thursday, so the next injury update will be a projection and is unlikely to change. The final status of the injured will be updated on Friday.