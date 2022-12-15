New York Giants Injury Report: James, Ward Trending Upward

The New York Giants had several players listed on their Thursday injury report experience a status change, some for better and others for worse.

First, the good. Receiver Richie James and defensive lineman Jihad Ward, both of whom are in the concussion protocol and who didn't practice Wednesday, were limited Thursday. It's still too soon to say if both will be available for Sunday night's game against Washington, but they are trending in the right direction.

The same can't be said of cornerback Nick McCloud and outside linebacker Elerson Smith. McCloud, who is dealing with an illness, could not practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.

Smith was downgraded after being limited on Wednesday and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.

And speaking of injured reserve, offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who is in the final week of his 21-day window, is trending toward a return.

"I think Bred’s did a nice job in practice yesterday," said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. "I think just take it day by day--don’t want to get too far ahead on it. He’s doing a nice job, and towards the end of the week, I think (head coach Brian Daboll) Dabs will have a good feel for what he wants to do."

Here is the Giants' Thursday injury report. Bold denotes a change from Wednesday's report.

Did Not Participate in Practice

OL Josh Ezeudu - Neck

DB Adoree’ Jackson - Knee

DB Nick McCloud - Illness

LB Elerson Smith - Achilles (IR)

OL Shane Lemieux - Toe

Limited Participation in Practice

TE Daniel Bellinger - Rib

LB Jihad Ward - Concussion

DL Leonard Williams - Neck

WR Richie James - Concussion

Full Participation in Practice

LB Micah McFadden - Neck/Ankle

DL Dexter Lawrence - Not Injury Related

DB Julian Love - Not Injury Related

