New York Giants Injury Report: James, Ward Trending Upward
The New York Giants had several players listed on their Thursday injury report experience a status change, some for better and others for worse.
First, the good. Receiver Richie James and defensive lineman Jihad Ward, both of whom are in the concussion protocol and who didn't practice Wednesday, were limited Thursday. It's still too soon to say if both will be available for Sunday night's game against Washington, but they are trending in the right direction.
The same can't be said of cornerback Nick McCloud and outside linebacker Elerson Smith. McCloud, who is dealing with an illness, could not practice Thursday after being limited on Wednesday.
Smith was downgraded after being limited on Wednesday and was placed on season-ending injured reserve.
And speaking of injured reserve, offensive lineman Ben Bredeson, who is in the final week of his 21-day window, is trending toward a return.
"I think Bred’s did a nice job in practice yesterday," said offensive coordinator Mike Kafka. "I think just take it day by day--don’t want to get too far ahead on it. He’s doing a nice job, and towards the end of the week, I think (head coach Brian Daboll) Dabs will have a good feel for what he wants to do."
Here is the Giants' Thursday injury report. Bold denotes a change from Wednesday's report.
Did Not Participate in Practice
- OL Josh Ezeudu - Neck
- DB Adoree’ Jackson - Knee
- DB Nick McCloud - Illness
- LB Elerson Smith - Achilles (IR)
- OL Shane Lemieux - Toe
Limited Participation in Practice
- TE Daniel Bellinger - Rib
- LB Jihad Ward - Concussion
- DL Leonard Williams - Neck
- WR Richie James - Concussion
Full Participation in Practice
- LB Micah McFadden - Neck/Ankle
- DL Dexter Lawrence - Not Injury Related
- DB Julian Love - Not Injury Related
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Check out the new Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums
- Get your Giants tickets today from SI Tickets!