New York Giants Injury Report: Leonard Williams, Azeez Ojulari Don't Practice

The Giants will probably hold out players who might have otherwise played if there was something on the line.

New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll insisted on Wednesday that no decisions have been made regarding which of his starters and key reserves will play in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Eagles. But the team's initial injury report could provide clues as to who will sit.

Among those whom Daboll said weren't going to practice Wednesday are center Jon Feliciano (back), defensive lineman Leonard Williams (neck), and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari (ankle).

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence was given a workload management day but is expected to return to practice Thursday. Cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee), who returned to practice last week on a limited basis, was expected to be limited again to start this week.

Daboll said that he and general manager Joe Schoen will meet Friday to discuss personnel plans, which will be based on how the injured players do in practice this week, feedback from the medical staff, and perhaps to a degree, a player's workload.

The Giants likely action plan will be to sit those who significantly banged up, like Ojulari (who took only seven snaps in last week's game against the Colts), Williams, and Feliciano.

As for the rest of the team, if the game spirals out of control by halftime, then it might make sense to expect Daboll to begin pulling guys. Another approach Daboll might want to take that combines the best of all avenues is to put certain guys like quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley on pitch counts before swapping them out for their respective backups.

This approach would allow Daboll to get as much of his bench--some of whom have played very sparingly over since returning from the bye, some work ahead of the Wild Card game set for the following weekend.

Check back later for the Giants' full injury and participation report from Wednesday's practice.

