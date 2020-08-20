SI.com
New York Giants Joe Judge is Really Pleased with Evan Engram

Patricia Traina

It’s a new year filled with new attitudes, new hope, and new faces in Giants camp. But a returning face who has so far had a solid camp and is also being counted on to play a significant role on offense is tight end Evan Engram.

You remember Engram, right? The oft-injured yet physically gifted receiver in a tight end’s body who in the first three years of his career has had all kinds of rotten luck with staying healthy?

Well Engram, who is coming off foot surgery from December, has hit the ground running—literally—this summer, showing no signs of his foot being a problem, such as plays like the one below.

And not surprisingly, Engram’s showing has Judge encouraged over what he’s seen.

“The way he works every day and the attention to detail he's shown to everything he is coached on--to me, it’s always a question of, ‘Can this guy reaches potential based on the way he's working?’” Judge said. “I think this guy can.”

A big reason for Judge's optimism is that Engram has been willing to leave the past in the past and focus on the now. With this being his third different offense in as many years, Engram has had little trouble starting over and picking up what he needs to know to contribute.

“Tight end, in general, is a very detail specific position,” he said a couple of weeks ago on a video conference call when asked if his role in Jason Garrett’s offense would be expanding. “ I don’t want to compare it other offenses. There is definitely a lot of things we have to learn, a lot of things we need to iron out, a lot of details we have to perfect.

“It’s a good offense in my eyes. All the details we have to know and things like that is going to help us when we get them all down,” he added. 

“I’m really excited about the opportunity to work with Coach Garrett and (tight ends) Coach (Freddie) Kitchens and all the other coaches on the offensive side. We’re putting in a lot of hard work right now and just have to continue to keep working for the good things to happen.”

For good things to happen, young veterans like Engram need to keep an open mind, and that’s precisely what he’s done according to Judge, who remarked that some guys with talent tend to be more difficult to coach than others.

“A lot of guys have a lot of talent and aren't as open to coaching,” Judge said. “What I see from Evan is he's very in tune. He's very intelligent. He's very deliberate about how he works and what he's focusing on within each period. He listens to everything you say, and he tries to apply every technique as detailed as he can. And that's critically important.”

Judge also praised Engram for showing up to camp in shape and ready to go.

“When I first took the job, he was still around here rehabbing a little bit,” Judge said of Engram. “Obviously we lost physical contact with the players through the pandemic separation, but he's got showed up and that time off really in great shape, put on some good weight. He came in ready to really train. We talked earlier in the interviews about his interest in being in shape and training. And he came in ready to train.”

“I’ve had a very blessed offseason,” Engram said. “I’ve been working my butt off in rehab and getting back. Right now, I am just going out and doing everything I can for the team. I can only control what’s in front of me each and every day. That’s coming in, working hard during training camp and learning this offense and being a good teammate and a good leader.”

Engram’s commitment to being there for his teammates and his open-mindedness in filling whatever role he’s asked to fill has Judge thrilled with Engram so far.

“I'm very pleased with him. I'm very excited to work with him,” he said. “You watched the way this guy runs through conditioning throughout the day. He's got a high motor, he's got a large gas tank to keep pushing through the day. And I'm really, really pleased with how he’s been coming to work every day.”

