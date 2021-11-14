Skip to main content
November 14, 2021
New York Giants Legendary Linebacker Sam Huff Passes Away
Hall of Fame linebacker Sam Huff was a staple in the great Giants defenses of the 1950s.
David Boss-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Huff, one of the best linebackers of his era and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, passed away Saturday at a hospital in Winchester, Virginia. The 87-year-old Huff had been diagnosed with dementia in 2013.

Sam was one of the greatest Giants of all time,” Giants co-owner and team president John Mara said in a statement. “He was the heart and soul of our defense in this era. He almost single-handedly influenced the first chants of ‘Defense, Defense’ in Yankee Stadium."

Robert Lee "Sam" Huff was born on October 4, 1934, to a family part of the No. 9 coal mining camp in Edna, West Virginia. Huff played high school football as both an offensive and defensive lineman at Farmington High School, contributing to an undefeated season in 1951.

He then went on to play his college ball at West Virginia, where he was an offensive lineman for the majority of his college career. The New York Giants selected him in the third round of the 1956 draft. 

Huff appeared in 102 games as a Giant with 99 starts over his eight-year Giants uniform, logging 18 career interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown and 11 fumble recoveries.

Huff helped lead the Giants to the 1956 NFL championship in his rookie season, including a 47-7 victory against the Chicago Bears in the title game in Yankee Stadium. Huff was part of a Giants defense that reached the championship game five times (1958, 1959, 1961, 1962, and 1963).

A five-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro, and four-time second-team selection, Huff was also named to the NFL's 1950s All-Decade Team.

In 1964, Giants head coach Allie Sherman traded Huff to the Washington Football Team for defensive tackle Andy Styncula and running back Dick James. Huff went on to play five seasons as a member of Washington and was part of the highest-scoring game in league history, a 72-41 rout of the Giants on November 27, 1966.

Huff retired after the 1969 season and would become a part of Washington's coaching staff for one season (1970).

