New York Giants Legendary Linebacker Sam Huff Passes Away

Sam Huff, one of the best linebackers of his era and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, passed away Saturday at a hospital in Winchester, Virginia. The 87-year-old Huff had been diagnosed with dementia in 2013.

Sam was one of the greatest Giants of all time,” Giants co-owner and team president John Mara said in a statement. “He was the heart and soul of our defense in this era. He almost single-handedly influenced the first chants of ‘Defense, Defense’ in Yankee Stadium."

Robert Lee "Sam" Huff was born on October 4, 1934, to a family part of the No. 9 coal mining camp in Edna, West Virginia. Huff played high school football as both an offensive and defensive lineman at Farmington High School, contributing to an undefeated season in 1951.

He then went on to play his college ball at West Virginia, where he was an offensive lineman for the majority of his college career. The New York Giants selected him in the third round of the 1956 draft.

Huff appeared in 102 games as a Giant with 99 starts over his eight-year Giants uniform, logging 18 career interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown and 11 fumble recoveries.

Huff helped lead the Giants to the 1956 NFL championship in his rookie season, including a 47-7 victory against the Chicago Bears in the title game in Yankee Stadium. Huff was part of a Giants defense that reached the championship game five times (1958, 1959, 1961, 1962, and 1963).

A five-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro, and four-time second-team selection, Huff was also named to the NFL's 1950s All-Decade Team.

In 1964, Giants head coach Allie Sherman traded Huff to the Washington Football Team for defensive tackle Andy Styncula and running back Dick James. Huff went on to play five seasons as a member of Washington and was part of the highest-scoring game in league history, a 72-41 rout of the Giants on November 27, 1966.

Huff retired after the 1969 season and would become a part of Washington's coaching staff for one season (1970).

Huff, who spent more than 30 years as part of the Washington Football Team's broadcast team, was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1982, where he was presented by Tom Landry, his Giants defensive coordinator and one-time teammate.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Sam Huff. He was an outstanding player on the gridiron and an even greater man off the field," Hall of Fame president Jim Porter said in a statement.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Sam's family during this difficult time. The Hall of Fame will forever guard his legacy. The Hall of Fame flag will be flown at half-staff in Sam's memory."

Huff, who in 1959 was named the NFL's top linebacker and who became the second pro football player to appear on the cover of Time magazine (on November 30, 1959), was also a charter member of the Giants Ring of Honor, inducted in 2010.

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of

Fan Nation’s premium content

plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated!

Click here for more information

or to begin your free 30-day trial.