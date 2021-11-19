Giants Logan Ryan Placed in COVID-19 Protocol
Giants defensive back Logan Ryan was placed in the league's COVID-19 protocol, the team announced Friday. He will not practice with the team Friday.
Giants head coach Joe Judge said that Ryan, whom Judge said tested positive Thursday after taking a rapid test.
The Giants, before their bye, experienced a rash of false positives via the rapid test that created some havoc for the coaching staff regarding who they would have available and who they wouldn't.
Judge added that Ryan has not officially been ruled out from Monday night's game and that he was undergoing additional testing to confirm if he was indeed positive.
Charting a New York Giants' Playoffs Path
A Giants playoff berth? It's a long shot but it's still possible, notes Coach Gene Clemons, who takes a look at the Giants' remaining schedule of opponents.
How Giants Tackle Andrew Thomas Got Back on Track Following Rocky Rookie Season
Giants second-year left tackle Andrew Thomas learned a few new technique tricks from offensive line coach Rob Sale, including one in particular that's helped him improve his game.
The Giants have a big game on Monday night at Tampa Bay against the defending Super Bowl champion Buccaneers.
The Giants also announced that outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who was dealing with an ankle injury before the bye, was still unable to join the team this week. Carter is currently dealing with a stomach bug that has kept him away from the facility since Wednesday.
The Giants are scheduled to practice Friday and Saturday before leaving Sunday for Tampa.
