New York Giants Need to Be Alert to Avoid Being "Hurts" by Eagles Rookie

Carson Wentz has given the Giants enough problems over the years, but now the Eagles have another quarterback for the Giants to worry about.

Rookie Jalen Hurts, the Eagles' second-round draft pick out of Oklahoma, has filled a unique role for Philadelphia's offense this year as a second quarterback behind Wentz.

"I think of [Hurts] like a Taysom Hill type," said Giants cornerback Logan Ryan. "We know he can throw the ball well, we know he can run it, he's a strong runner.

"His packages seem to advance from week to week so we just need to be fundamentally sound when he comes in the game because he's a dangerous skill player."

Hurts is the latest dual-threat who can sometimes sneak into the offensive formation if no one's looking and create some damage.

He has run the ball seven times for 49 yards, including a 20-yarder that gave the Eagles their first first down of the game against the Ravens last week that helped jumpstart the Eagles' offense to its first points.

Additionally, Hurts also presents a threat as a passer, as he's completed his only NFL pass for 18 yards against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5.

While Hurts' mobility arguably his most elite trait as a college prospect, he was still one of the most productive passers in the country with 9,477 passing yards and 80 touchdowns to 20 interceptions in his four-year college career.

"This guy has the ability to run, that's something that they do a good job highlighting and using, but I wouldn't fall asleep on this guy throwing either," said Giants head coach Joe Judge.

"This guy's thrown for a lot of yards to a lot of good players and against a lot of good players."

That's why the Giants defense needs to be on high alert and maintain discipline against Hurts on Thursday night.

"Obviously the way they use him I think is very inventive, it's very productive for them right now," Judge said.

"You have to be very aware of how they get him on the field. A lot of times, they like to sneak him on there late, try and see if they can fake out the defensive caller, and then all of a sudden, now we got both their quarterbacks out there.

"You have to be aware of how they're doing things and it comes from your communication on the sideline, our awareness within the game, and the situation. Our players tie in as well, not just what personnel group is on the field but specifically who's in that personnel group."