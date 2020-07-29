New York Giants Daily Recap | July 29, 2020

Let's recap the latest Giants news from East Rutherford.

Nate Solder Elects to Opt-Out

Veteran offensive tackle Nate Solder announced on Wednesday that he is opting out of the 2020 season under the league's opt-out policy for the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Solder is a testicular cancer survivor, which would qualify him for the High-Risk Player category. In addition, he has a five-year-old son, Hudson, who has been battling cancer for most of his life.

Solder's absence should open the door for rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, whom the Giants selected fourth overall in this year's draft, to step in at left tackle.

This also sets the stage for an upcoming training camp competition for the starting right tackle spot among Cam Fleming, Nick Gates, and third-round rookie Matt Peart.

Solder's decision to opt-out will save the Giants $9.9 million in cap space, as his $350,000 stipend will not count against his future earnings. His contract, which was supposed to end after the 2021 season, will toll, meaning it will run into 2022 unless the Giants terminate it before then or Solder decides to retire.

Roster Update: No one lands on PUP

Tight end Evan Engram, linebacker Ryan Connelly and receiver Corey Coleman--three young players who figure to be key to this yer's team but who were coming off season-ending injuries--avoided starting camp on the PUP list.

Having both ready for the start of training camp coming off injury-plagued years will give the entire roster a chance to gel and develop chemistry on offense and defense early on under Judge's leadership.