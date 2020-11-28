SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeBig Blue+NewsGame DayTransactionsFilm
Search

New York Giants Notebook | Avoiding the Bye Week Blues, Ryan Rising, and More

Jackson Thompson

The Giants' last two games came against divisional opponents coming off their bye weeks. The Giants were able to leverage their advantage of being in a midseason rhythm to come up with victories in both of those games despite their opponents coming off a week's worth of rest.

For head coach Joe Judge, the bye week factors just as much into the scouting report as anything else, and their two recent victories were no exception.

"We've looked at that from both sides," Judge said. "We've kind of looked at it, what does Philly do coming out of a bye? What did Washington do coming out of a bye? All that stuff. You tie back into Ron's (Rivera) history in Carolina, you look at what Doug (Pederson) has done in the past as well. To me, it's all based on how you handle the game week."

Now, the Giants will be on the other side of that equation as they head into Paul Brown Stadium off of their bye week to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals are, at least on paper, the most beatable opponent on the Giants' remaining schedule, especially with rookie quarterback and first overall pick Joe Burrown out with a season-ending ACL injury.

But the Giants don't see things that way and are still going to have to prove that they can quickly shake off any rust attained during their bye week in a high-pressure situation as they seek to gain ground in the division.

"The bye is very important. It's really important for getting physically refreshed, mentally refreshed," Judge said. "It's also big for self-scout and getting a jump start on some of the opponents coming up. We did everything we were capable of doing last week to help the team."

To make sure that his team is ready to hit the ground running, Judge structured the schedule coming out of the bye to allow for them to pick up where they left off.

"I'd say the biggest thing for me when you get into the game week of not kind of walking into it," he said.

"You have to get back into working that routine you referenced, that's very important to me ... it's probably close to fifty-fifty across the board in terms of teams coming out of bye weeks, and I think that's more about how they prepare in that game week, and then execute for those 60 minutes on Sunday, more than the week off beforehand."

No matter what happens on Sunday, Judge doesn't see having a bye week as an excuse to lose the game.

"Everyone has a bye week at some point," Judge said. "We don't write anything off just saying that something is going to be an excuse. We have to use it to our advantage. It's up to us to come to play with the right mentality."

Ryan Rising

Defensive back Logan Ryan currently leads all NFC free safeties in Pro Bowl voting and is the only Giant represented in the Pro Bowl noting leaders.

In his first year in New York, Ryan has established himself as a premier defensive back and veteran leader. He is currently second on the team in tackles (59), trailing inside linebacker Blake Martinez (96). Ryan has also recorded seven passes defended, one interception, one sack, and one fumble recovery.

Ryan's presence hasn't just culminated in exceptional play in the back end of the secondary. It has also helped elevate the other defensive backs around him who have taken to Ryan's leadership and experience.

"I'd say this guy is very deserving of everything he's earned," head coach Joe Judge said of Ryan. "He impacts our team on and off the field in a very positive manner. I'd say on the field, and it starts with his communication. That ties a lot of things together back there.

"He's developed a very good relationship with his teammates back there, whether it be Julian (Love) or (Jabrill) Peppers or the corners who are working on the perimeter. He's really done a good job of getting everyone on the same page."

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who previously worked with Ryan in New England, helped lead the charge in getting the team to sign Ryan during training camp. Upon securing Ryan's services, Graham has worked the defensive back into a familiar role that has allowed the veteran to thrive for the Giants in a big way.

According to Graham, one of the most significant differences Ryan makes is in the meeting room where he not only demonstrates an advanced understanding of the game plan he also ensures that the other players have a strong grasp of what's asked of them as well.

"The thing that stands out to me are the questions," Graham said. "When you're dealing with some of the younger players, they are a little hesitant sometimes to ask those questions.

"That's one of the best things about Logan--he's not afraid to ask those questions and get the answers. He might already know the answer. He's trying to get it for the guys that wouldn't ask."

The Revolving O-line Door

The Giants have broken NFL convention this year by utilizing a rotational offensive line strategy, cycling different offensive tackle combinations onto the field.

Despite the unconventional approach, which this week will extend to the guards according to head coach Joe Judge, the offensive line has improved.

"Anybody who's watched us play has seen the progression with those guys up front blocking much better in the running game, the protection has improved as the year has gone on, and we've played better as an offense as a result," offensive coordinator Jason Garrett said.

In addition to rotating the guards, the Giants hope to find a viable third option o fill in for tackle Matt Peart, who will miss the game as he recovers from the coronavirus. The team has been working Chad Slade, Kenny Wiggins, and Jackson Barton into the mix to figure out the best option.

"We have multiple options at the third tackle," Judge said. "We want to play all of our guys. Keep them fresh, keep them rotating. We feel we have multiple capable players at those positions. We're going to go ahead and use them all."

Get the latest New York Giants news by joining our community. Click "Follow" at the top right of our SI Giants Country page. Mobile users click the notification bell.  

 

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Futures" Edition

Our weekly reader mailbag is back with an all-new edition.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Mailbag: The "Grab Bag" Edition

This week’s edition of the mailbag touches upon several different topics, so let’s get right into it.

Patricia Traina

Giants O-Line Adjusting to New Position Coach Dave DeGuglielmo

The Giants O-line spent their first week working with new position coach Dave DeGuglielmo as the unit looks to continue improving.

Patricia Traina

How Xavier McKinney Kept His Focus on His Return from Injured Reserve

The Giants second round draft pick didn't get too down after receiving the devastating news that he had a broken foot. Istead, he stayed locked in and after working hard at his rehab and getting back up to speed with the game, he might soon be ready for his NFL debut.

Patricia Traina

Graham Gano, Xavier McKinney Returns Look Promising

The Giants could be getting some significant reinforcement back from the injured list and the COVID-19 list. Here is the full update as provided by head coach Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants at Cincinnati Bengals: Opponent Breakdown and Preview

The Giants don't see the Bengals very often, so let's take a look at their personnel, their strengths and their weaknesses on offense and defense.

Patricia Traina

Giants May Have Advantage if Bengals Start Brandon Allen at Quarterback

Backup quarterbacks have given the Giants fits this year, but this week they have a secret weapon if they'll be facing Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen, as has been reported will be the case.

Patricia Traina

by

writerrad

Giants Block Out External Chatter, Focus on Bengals

Forget about the outside noise associated with wining streaks, division standings and favorable odds. Giants head coach Joe Judge wants his team focuses only on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones is Beginning to Meet Greater Expectations

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is coming off of his best two-game stretch in his young NFL career, showing signs that he can indeed be that quarterback the Giants hoped he'd be when they drafted him sixth overall last year.

Jackson Thompson

by

HoogieCoogieMan

New York Giants Notebook: On Board the Wayne Train, The Iron Man, and More

Rounding up some leftovers from Wednesday's media session.

Patricia Traina