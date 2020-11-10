SI.com
New York Giants Notebook | Revisiting the Summer, One Voice, and More

Patricia Traina

The Giants' first training camp under head coach Joe Judge is probably one they won't forget.

No, not because of the penalty laps or the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on the scheduling, but because of fun moments like the slip-and-slide drill.

And speaking of that drill, head coach Joe Judge joked that it might be making a comeback in the coming week of practice after he witnessed his team engaging in a game of hot potato Sunday against Washington in which the Giants tried to recover a loose ball.

“We have to be cleaner on the fumble recovery on that. I’m glad we were able to come up with that,” he said.

As for the skip-and-slide, Judge was probably kidding (or was he?) about bringing it back, though his feedback regarding the numerous teaching points is valid.

“We definitely don’t want to be out there looking like the Keystone Cops trying to get that ball. We have to clean that up,” he said.

The Giants head coach emphasized that there were many teaching points to be had from that one play.

“In terms of if you go out of bounds, if you’re an offensive player, you want to reach and touch the ball to make sure the ball is a continuation of being out of bounds,” he said.

“Then the opportunity for the defense to recover it, for a defensive player, you want to tap it back in before you go out of bounds. If you go out of bounds, get both feet established to give yourself an opportunity to recover that thing cleanly.

“When [Jabrill] Peppers comes out of the pile with the ball there, the importance of not running off and celebrating but turning and showing the ball to the official, so they don’t erroneously signal the ball to the other team, thinking it was a clear recovery.

"Then you can’t challenge that play and the other team gets it even though you’re holding the ball.”

If it takes the slip-and-slide drill to get it done, Judge might be in luck as there is rain in the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday in the northern New Jersey area.

One Voice

Ever notice how the Giants players and assistant coaches echo the sentiments expressed by head coach Joe Judge?

In case you’re wondering, no, Judge doesn’t mandate that everyone parrot him when dealing with the media.

But in getting the entire team to embrace the “one voice” concept, Judge's approach was simple.

“I think it’s just important that I explain to the players what I expect. I explain to them very clearly that when something is going on, how I’m going to handle it and why I’m handling it a certain way,” Judge said.

“To me, it’s important to have transparency with the team, and I think at that point they can better understand how we’re attacking a situation or how we’re approaching the season through whatever is going on with it.

“We don’t try to make our players robots. We don’t try to dictate anything they say. To me, it is important that everyone understands and plays on one accord, that we’re all on the same page.”

Say What?

Giants Goals: Improve (and Evict the Eagles from Their Heads)

Can repeatedly losing to the same team manifest itself into a team's fabric?

It's an interesting question, especially considering how, in the last three seasons, the Philadelphia Eagles, next up on the Giants schedule, have owned New York in the same way the Giants have owned the Washington Football Team.

The question was put to Giants' defensive co-captain and team leader Blake Martinez.

After a few seconds of thought, Martinez said, "I don’t think it’s any of the confidence portion, but it’s definitely something you think about throughout the week, knowing that you can either end that streak or continue the streak type of thing. I think that’s something that goes into it. But for the most part, it’s a week by week basis."

If the Giant have let the Eagles move into their collective psyche rent-free, this coming weekend would be a good one to kick them the heck out. If the Giants win, they can move into a tie with the Eagles for first place in the NFC East.

But Martinez, like head coach Joe Judge, isn't thinking about that scenario just quite yet.

"I think for us, it’s just keeping that improvement going week by week, and going out there and doing what we need to do to get a win on Sunday," he said.

