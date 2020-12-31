New York Giants Notebook: Ryan Ready to Reward Giants, Daniel's Adjustment, and More

The Giants have taken care of defensive back Logan Ryan in so many ways, but most importantly, by getting him signed to a new three-year extension, which gives the defender and his family peace of mind regarding where they’ll be calling home over the long-term.

Now Ryan is ready to reciprocate starting this Sunday and beyond, especially with the NFC East division title on the line.

“Obviously, there’s a lot at stake here, but there’s been a lot at stake for a while. It’s December football, so we want to play well,” he said.

“Those guys, they never have an issue of working hard or not listening or anything like that. We’ve got a great group of guys here doing everything they can to prepare throughout the week, so we’ve been doing a great job of that.”

But Ryan has never been one to leave a stone unturned and hinted that although this week isn’t technically a postseason game, there might be a couple of things he would suggest to his teammates so that they are 100% prepared for the Cowboys Sunday.

“There may be some extra player meetings, maybe some more things we’re doing on our own just to make sure we’re playing on the same page out there,” he said.

“I love coming to work with these guys. For only being here for 16 weeks, no OTAs with the group, no offseason with the group, no camp with the group to really form that bond, I think we’ve done a great job of coming together,” he said.

“I mean, we can’t even go out to eat together, we get fined. I can’t even go in an Uber with somebody, I’ll get fined. So it’s been a tough year to do that and I think we did a great job of coming together as a group, and we really owe it to each other and owe it to the city and owe it to this organization to have a good game this game because we did form a brotherhood fairly quickly.”

Daniel’s Adjustment

In a perfect world, a quarterback gets to sit back and grow old in a specific offensive system, sort of the way that Eli Manning did for the majority of his career.

But Manning’s successor, Daniel Jones, hasn’t been afforded that luxury just yet. Including college, Jones has now been in three different offensive systems—and it could be four if offensive coordinator Jason Garrett isn’t back next year.

But it’s a good thing that Jones knows what to expect and how to adapt quickly.

“Obviously, the terminology and learning how we’re going to call things, how we’re going to ID things from that standpoint,” he said when speaking about some of the challenges of learning a new system. “My job pre-snap and post-snap is a little bit different in this system. But I think that’s something that we’ve gotten comfortable with and I’ve gotten comfortable with.”

In the past, Jones has spoken about getting film clips of the systems in which he’d be playing from YouTube as a way to get a jumpstart on learning them. He did so again this past off-season after Jason Garrett was hired, which helped him get up to speed by the time the off-season program commenced.

“Seeing certain plays, seeing certain concepts, being able to rep them and see them in live game action, learn from those reps and kind of take those mental notes or mental pictures to what you get in the game against certain plays and certain looks and being able to learn from that.”

By the Numbers

It seems every time the Giants need to end some sort of playoff related drought, the Dallas Cowboys are involved.

If the Giants can win the NFC East this Sunday, it will be their first division title since 2011, when they also had to beat Dallas to seal the deal.

And back in 1981, the Giants ended an 18-year playoff drought when they defeated the Cowboys in overtime at the old Giants Stadium to qualify for the playoffs.

With a win Sunday, the Giants will have defeated all three of their division foes at MetLife Stadium for the first time since 2005. It would also leave them 4-2 against those three teams, their first winning record in the division since they were 4-2 in 2016, the last time they went to the playoffs.