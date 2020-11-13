New York Giants Notebook | The Eagles Hex, Tate's Nightmare Continues and More

The Giants have lost eight games in a row to the Eagles, 12 of the last 13, and 20 of the last 25. Giants fans have become accustomed to losing to their division rival, often in crushing fashion, and it's become somewhat of psychological torment for some.

But does it have a lingering effect? For the Giants, probably not only because maybe other than for receiver Sterling Shepard and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, they don't have anyone else, player, or coach, who has been on the team the duration of the eight-game losing streak.

But despite that fact, this year's Giants team still experienced a "typical" hard-fought and heartbreaking loss to the Eagles, which has been consistent throughout the losing streak's run.

Their most recent stumble came three weeks ago when the Giants played well enough to win for the first 55 minutes but gave up 12 unanswered points in the last five to cap off a dramatic collapse.

Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has seen plenty of NFC East rivalry matchups as the former Dallas Cowboys head coach. Garrett, who has a winning record against every NFC East team during his 10-year tenure in Dallas, including an 11-10 record against the Eagles, said it's important for a team to maintain its mental toughness during adversity.

"I think the thing you always think about as a coach, and certainly you try to think about as a player, we talk about it all the time, the mental toughness to be your best regardless of circumstances," Garrett said.

"That sets up well in our game because you can have success on one play, but you have to be able to put that play behind you and go play the next play. You can have adversity on one play. Okay, put that behind you, go play the next play. That applies play to play, series to series, game to game.

"Anything like this that comes up or we've had a streak where we've beaten a team six games in a row, we've lost six games in a row, the first part of that equation is many of the players and coaches weren't involved in that, the success or the adversity."

Golden's Nightmare Month Continues

Veteran wide receiver Golden Tate thought his worst weak as a Giant by far was over.

But then Thursday happened.

To recap, after making an in-game gesture about a lack of targets and a social media outburst referencing the same subject by Tate's wife, Tate drew the ire of head coach Joe Judge.

To aggressively reinforce the team-first mentality that Tate defied, Judge sent Tate home for a day after a meeting with him. When the receiver returned, he was demoted to the scout team for the rest of the week. Then he was advised that he would not be permitted to travel with the team to Washington for their Week 9 game.

When the new week turned, Judge confirmed that the strife was behind everyone and that Tate would be part of the game plan moving forward.

"We're past that issue now," Judge said. "We're getting ready to play Philly right now. Golden's getting ready to play Philly as well right now. I love the way he came to practice yesterday. I love the way he's preparing so far today.

"We're totally past the whole situation last week. It is what it is. I look forward to getting Golden on the field with us. We'll roll him in fast."

Then came Thursday, when Tate suffered a knee injury during practice late in the two-hour session. While the injury was not believed to be serious, Tate was still sent for tests to rule things out, his status as of Friday morning unknown.

Tate is set to count for over $18 million against the salary cap over the next two years, and at 32 years of age already, the Giants may be best to move on from him this offseason and usher in younger options at wide receiver.

Special Teams Firepower

The release of cornerback and kick return specialist Corey Ballentine has opened up new options for the Giants in the return game as they will look to get an upgrade.

Ballentine was only averaging 21.2 yards per return and his longest return of the season only went for 28 yards.

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey worked with Ballentine dating back to his rookie year last year when he also served as one of the team's kick returners.

McGaughey believes that several circumstances contributed to Ballentine's shortcomings this year but has faith that he will succeed in his new post with the Jets.

"I wouldn't say for Corey it didn't click with him," McGaughey said. "He averaged almost 24 yards a return last year. With the COVID and no offseason, a ton of things went into that. It's never really kind of flowed like we wanted it to."

After two weeks, Ballentine, who lost his starting cornerback job to Isaac Yiaadom, ended up losing his starting kickoff return job to Dion Lewis.

"I think it was just a matter of time, we put Dion in there. It was progressing in that direction."

Ballentine was claimed off waivers by the Jets.