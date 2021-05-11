Sports Illustrated home
Giants on the Rise in MMQB’s Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

The expectations are growing for the Giants team in the second year of head coach Joe Judge's tenure.
It’s never too early to run a power ranking poll. So with the NFL teams having completed the bulk of free agency and the draft, the MMQB gang took a vote to rank the 32 teams post-draft.

The Giants, who finished 23rd in the MMQB post-Super Bowl power rankings, took a big jump upward, landing at No. 18 in the post-draft power ranking poll and earning a B+ grade for its 2021 draft haul. 

Noted the MMQB panel of the Giants’ new ranking:

We have seen plenty of teams make leaps in their coaches’ second year, and Joe Judge is in a division where that should be possible. Dave Gettleman’s trade-back will pay more dividends in 2022, which is smart for a team that should still be focused more on sustainability than a quick run right now.

The Giants ranked one spot behind the Dallas Cowboys, the top-ranked team in the NFC East (a decision reached because the Cowboys secured quarterback Dak Prescott’s long-term future, despite there being some lingering questions about the Cowboys defense.)

Meanwhile, the defending NFC East champion Washington Football Team sits at No. 20, mainly due to its quarterback situation, while the 29th-place Eagles are just above cellar-dweller Houston and the Bengals and Lions.

Finally, as expected (sort of), last year’s two Super Bowl participants (Chiefs and Bucs) were first and second, respectively, a somewhat surprising selection given that the Bucs somehow managed to keep the bulk of their Super Bowl winning-team intact over the off-season. 

But that’s why power rankings—and in particular those done in the preseason should be looked at for entertainment value as opposed to being used as a potential measuring stick as to how successful a team may or may not be.

Sep 27, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge (left) with co-owner John Mara before a NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers at MetLife Stadium.
