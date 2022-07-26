New York Giants Place Three on PUP, One on NFI

The New York Giants went through conditioning drills on their first day of training camp Tuesday, and the team was able to update the statuses of four more players.

As expected, receiver Sterling Shepard (Achilles) and offensive linemen Nick Gates (leg) and Matt Peart (ACL) were added to the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Shepard and Peart were injured late in the season last year, and while they have made progress, it was always expected they would begin camp on PUP.

Gates, who suffered a horrific broken leg injury in Week 3 last season, was also expected to begin camp on the PUP list. Gates has been working diligently to return from that injury with an eye on coming back at some point in the coming year.

Shepard, Gates, and Peart join tight end Daniel Bellinger (quad), who was placed on the PUP list last week when the rookies reported for camp. Players placed on the PUP list during training camp count toward the 90-man roster limit but can be activated once they pass a physical.

More Giants Training Camp Coverage

In addition to the three players added to PUP, second-year linebacker Azeez Ojulari was placed on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury (NFI) list with a hamstring strain.

Players who land on the NFI suffer injuries due to conditions unrelated to football or injuries that did not occur during NFL games or practices. Like the PUP players, they can be activated off NFI once they are deemed healthy enough to pass a physical.

Notably absent from the PUP list are several players assigned red medical jerseys in the spring, including edge Kayvon Thibodeaux, receivers Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney, corners Aaron Robinson, Rodarius Williams, and Darnay Holmes, offensive tackle Andrew Tomas, and inside linebacker Blake Martinez.

Although those players are on track to hit the field Wednesday for the team's first training camp practice, it is very likely that they will have their workloads managed at the start.

The Giants begin a five-day acclimation period in which there will be no padded practices or live contact for five days. The earliest projected date that the team can don full pads and engage in contact drills is Monday, August 1.

Join the Giants Country Community