New York Giants Promote Two in Analytics Department
The New York Giants entered the offseason to improve the franchise. While most of the improvements were made to the roster, a few were also made behind the scenes.
Neil Stratton of Inside the League reports that the Giants promoted two front-office members, Matt Dodson and Max Pike.
Pike was promoted from football data and innovation intern to data strategy and systems analyst, and Dodson was promoted from scouting research analyst to scouting research coordinator.
According to his LinkedIn page, Pike joined the Giants in 2022 as a Football Data and Innovation Intern. His duties included Artificial Intelligence, Data Analytics, Engineering, and "Product Management, Full-Stack Engineering as it pertains to coaching, pro/college player personnel, and FB ops.”
He served in that position for two years until his recent promotion. Before joining the Giants in 2022, Pike was the Co-President of Stanford University’s Sports Analytics Club.
Pike has a history of success in analytics, which the Giants will certainly be able to use.
Like Pike, Dodson has multiple years of experience in analytics. According to his LinkedIn page, Dodson studied at Washington and Lee University before joining the Giants as a data analyst intern in June 2020. He was then promoted to a Scouting Research Analyst position in 2022. He stayed in that position until his recent promotion.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel