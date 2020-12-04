New York Giants head coach Joe Judge is leaving the door slightly open for quarterback Daniel Jones to play Sunday despite the quarterback not being able to practice most of the week.

Jones received a doubtful designation on the team's final injury report

Jones, who is recovering from a hamstring strain suffered in the third quarter of last week’s game, worked on his rehab inside the team’s facilities with the training staff.

On Thursday, he came out to the practice field but again worked with the training staff, doing some dropbacks and working with some resistance bands during the part of practice open to the media.

“I thought he threw the ball well,” Judge said of Jones’ workout. “Obviously, we didn’t want to go ahead and open him up too much being just a couple days into moving around.”

On Friday, Jones was listed as a limited practice participant by the team.

Judge didn’t want to shut the door on the second-year quarterback’s chances of playing against the Seahawks Sunday. He said they would continue to evaluate how Jones looks after Friday’s practice and then on Saturday following the long flight to Seattle and the ensuing walkthrough the team has scheduled after they land.

“The dangerous thing with Daniel is he’s always going to tell you he feels great because he doesn’t want to not be out there with the team,” Judge said. “We’ve gotta really trust our eyes more than our ears when dealing with Daniel.”

Colt McCoy has taken the bulk of the first-team reps in practice this week and would get the start if Jones can’t go Sunday. The team also plans to bring quarterback Alex Tanney, who began his COVID-19 entry protocol on Monday, if he clears the entry requirements on time.

In other injury news, the Giants listed inside linebacker David Mayo (knee) as questionable for Sunday. Meanwhile, defensive back Nate Ebner (knee), linebacker Cam Brown (illness), receiver Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder), and receiver Darius Slayton (shoulder foot) did not receive injury designations.

Ebner, Mayo, Brown, Shepard, and Slayton were all limited participants in Friday’s practice.

