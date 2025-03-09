Giants Re-Sign Tight End Chris Manhertz for Another Year
The New York Giants have rebounded the rights of former basketball player Chris Manhertz.
The team announced the re-signing of tight end Chris Manhertz on Saturday, making him the latest New Yorker to re-up with Big Blue.
Manhertz joined the Giants last March after working with New Orleans, Carolina, Jacksonville, and Denver.
A Bronx, New York native, Manhertz appeared in all of last season's 17 Giants games, starting 11. Best-known for his blocking abilities, Manhertz earned 30 yards on three catches last year, including a touchdown in November's loss to the Washington Commanders. He also played 165 snaps on special teams.
Before his gridiron endeavors, Manhertz was a Canisius University's men's basketball team captain, averaging 6.8 rebounds and 6.5 points in four seasons of Division I basketball for the Golden Griffins.
“For an older guy, he’s out there practicing every day, never misses a beat,” head coach Brian Daboll told reporters last November.
“I think everyone in the room, both on the offense and the defensive side, have a very high respect for him of how he goes about his business.”
Manhertz is the fourth Giants free agent to sign on for at least another year in blue, joining Tommy DeVito, Jamie Gillan, and Tomer Fox. DeVito and Manhertz share an agent, as both are represented by Sean Stellato.