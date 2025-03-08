Giants Re-Sign Jamie Gillan to 3-Year Deal
The New York Giants have nailed the Scottish Hammer into their future plans.
Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Giants have signed punter Jamie Gillan to a three-year deal worth $10.2 million on Saturday before the free agency frenzy begins. Gillan, 27, has been stationed with the Giants since 2022.
With the Giants' offense sputtering, Gillan has certainly been busy during his time in New York, booting the fourth-most punts in football since arriving in 2022. He averages just under 45 yards per kick and just under 40 percent of his efforts have landed inside the opponent's 20. Gillan appeared in 13 games for the Giants last season while dealing with a hamstring issue last year and has also served as the Giants' holder and emergency kicker.
An Arkansas-Pine Bluff alum and Forres, Scotland native, Gillan entered the league with the Cleveland Browns in 2019, which ended with his name on the Pro Football Writers Association's All-Rookie team. He joined the Giants in February 2022, succeeding Riley Dixon as Big Blue's punter.
"Jamie is one of the best ball strikers I've ever coached, and he can hit a variety of different punts," then-Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said of Gillan's rugby-style approach in 2023, per Giants Country's own Patricia Traina."[We're] just trying to do a better job as a coach managing him, trying to put him in a position where he feels comfortable, and he's not thinking, he's just letting that muscle memory kick in,"
Gillan becomes the third Giants free agent to re-up in East Rutherford, joining quarterback Tommy DeVito and linebacker Tomon Fox.
