New York Giants Receiver C.J. Board Released from Hospital | Report

For several minutes after taking a big hit, Giants wide receive C.J. Board lay motionless on the MetLife Stadium turf as medical staff members and concerned teammates began to gather around him following the crushing hit he absorbed from Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett.

The sight of Board being immobilized, his facemask removed but not his helmet, and then carefully loaded onto a cart had people bracing for the worst. Still, thankfully after a trip to the hospital, Board does not have a spinal injury and has been sent home to rest and recover, according to The Athletic.

The diagnosis is a concussion, which given the short turnaround this week--the Giants play Thursday--almost certainly means that Board will not be available as he'll enter the league's protocol.

Receiver Darius Slayton told reporters after the game Sunday that there had been word that the initial belief regarding Board's injury was a concussion and that the hospitalized receiver would probably be discharged Sunday evening, all of which turned out to be the case.

Still, the injury, which Slayton said he didn't see because he was running a route, clearly shook him.

"Obviously, stuff like that is a little unnerving," he said. "At the end of the day, at that point, you’re kind of almost playing, not in their memory, he didn’t die. You’re kind of playing for that person to some degree."

Board's injury leaves the Giants a bit shorthanded at the receiver position. Sterling Shepard, who is on injured reserve with turf toe, will probably not be ready for Thursday night (the November 2 home game against the Bucs is thought to be a more realistic target).

The Giants will almost certainly call up one if not two receivers from their practice squad for their game against the Eagles to add depth.