SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmGame DayBig Blue+Lockedon Giants
Search

New York Giants Receiver C.J. Board Released from Hospital | Report

Patricia Traina

For several minutes after taking a big hit, Giants wide receive C.J. Board lay motionless on the MetLife Stadium turf as medical staff members and concerned teammates began to gather around him following the crushing hit he absorbed from Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett.

The sight of Board being immobilized, his facemask removed but not his helmet, and then carefully loaded onto a cart had people bracing for the worst. Still, thankfully after a trip to the hospital, Board does not have a spinal injury and has been sent home to rest and recover, according to The Athletic.

The diagnosis is a concussion, which given the short turnaround this week--the Giants play Thursday--almost certainly means that Board will not be available as he'll enter the league's protocol.

Receiver Darius Slayton told reporters after the game Sunday that there had been word that the initial belief regarding Board's injury was a concussion and that the hospitalized receiver would probably be discharged Sunday evening, all of which turned out to be the case.

Still, the injury, which Slayton said he didn't see because he was running a route, clearly shook him.

"Obviously, stuff like that is a little unnerving," he said. "At the end of the day, at that point, you’re kind of almost playing, not in their memory, he didn’t die. You’re kind of playing for that person to some degree."

Board's injury leaves the Giants a bit shorthanded at the receiver position. Sterling Shepard, who is on injured reserve with turf toe, will probably not be ready for Thursday night (the November 2 home game against the Bucs is thought to be a more realistic target).

The Giants will almost certainly call up one if not two receivers from their practice squad for their game against the Eagles to add depth.

THANKS FOR READING GIANTS COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why the New York Giants Should Trade Tight End Evan Engram

Evan Engram is one of the most talented players on the Giants roster, but there is a case to be made in trading him. Here’s why.

Patricia Traina

by

dwum

New York Giants Week 6 Report Card | A Win is a Win

It wasn’t pretty by any stretch of the imagination, but a win is a win, and the Giants, a team that hasn’t done much winning lately, will undoubtedly take it.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

New York Giants | Stats That Mattered in 20-19 Week 6 Win Over Washington Football Team

Breaking down some of the numbers in the Giants first win of the Joe Judge era.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

New York Giants vs Washington Football Team | 5 Players to Watch

These five players are sure to draw plenty of attention during the Giants' Week 6 game against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants Notebook | Jolting Jones, Halftime Blues and More

Notable leftovers from the Giants' 20-19 win over the Washington Football Team on Sunday.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Mailbag | The "Let's Fire Someone--Anyone!" Edition

Atlanta and Houston have already seen enough to make a move regarding their head coaches and general managers. So this week, many of the readers who wrote to the mailbag want to know if and when the Giants are going to do the same.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants - Washington Football Team Gameday Blog

Follow along with the Giants Country editorial team as we track the highlights, stats, and observations from the Giants' Week 6 game against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

by

Cowboyup

New York Giants OT Andrew Thomas Benched After Being Late for Team Meeting

Giants head coach Joe Judge sheds light on the decision to bench rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas in the first quarter.

Patricia Traina

by

writerrad

New York Giants Hold on in 20-19 Thriller Over Washington Football Team

The Giants finally got head coach Joe Judge his first win.

Patricia Traina

by

dwum

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team | How To Watch

Here's how to watch the Giants' Week 6 divisional matchup against the Washington Football Team.

Jackson Thompson

by

ptraina