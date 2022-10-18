Skip to main content
New York Giants Remain Hottest Ticket in Town

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Get yourself to the Giants-Jaguars game this weekend with the help of SI Tickets.

The New York Giants have quickly turned into one of the hottest tickets in town, and not just locally.

As the 5-1 Giants head out on a two-week road trip, the first of which will see them visit the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend. The Giants, believe it or not, are currently a 3.5-point underdog against the 2-3 Jaguars.

If you’re thinking about catching the Giants on the road against the Jaguars, plenty of seats are available for surprisingly well under $1,000 per seat for even the most deluxe option. SI Tickets currently list available seats starting as low as $76 in the upper deck, which is about $36 cheaper than other sites, even with the processing fees.

If you’re looking for something a little more high-end, premium packages are available for as little as $926 per ticket, a savings of up to $268 versus other ticket reseller sites.

The premium package includes a club game ticket in midfield sections 7-12 or 107-112 featuring access to climate-controlled club lounges with upscale food/beverage options, TVs, and more, a pregame tailgate party featuring unlimited food and open bar, live music, and entertainment, special celebrity guests, TVs w/ pregame coverage, games, prizes and more, and an officially licensed Jacksonville Jaguars gift box (1 box per pair of tickets).

For more information or to purchase your tickets, visit SI tickets today and be sure to enter Jaguars in the search box to pull up the various available options.

