New York Giants Reportedly Hosting Free-Agent DB Jason McCourty

The Giants apparently might not be done adding to their defensive secondary.

You can never have too many defensive backs in the NFL, so what’s potentially adding one more to the party going to matter?

That appears to be the case with the Giants, who, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, are hosting long-time Patriots defensive back and former Rutgers star Jason McCourty this weekend.

McCourty, who has a home in New Jersey, would join defensive tackle Danny Shelton and cornerback Logan Ryan, two former teammates, who have reunited with Giants head coach Joe Judge, formerly New England’s special teams coordinator.

McCourty, who will be 34 years old in August, enjoyed the last three seasons playing alongside his twin brother, Devin, in the New England defensive secondary.

McCourty was originally a sixth-round draft pick out of Rutgers in 2006 by the Titans. He’s appeared in 166 games with 137 starts, and has recorded 18 interceptions (one for a touchdown), and has broken up 106 passes in his career. He also has posted 723 tackles, 588 of which have been solo affairs, and 18 tackles for a loss.

McCourty, who, after the 2016 season signed with Cleveland for 2017 before joining New England in 2018, missed part of the 2015 campaign with a hamstring injury that cost him 12 games. He has since played in a 16-game season twice, once in 2018 and again last year, after logging three straight full seasons in his first three years of his career.

Last month during an appearance on “Good Morning Football,” McCourty outlined what he hoped to find in free agency.

“As an older player now, I really look forward and love being able to mentor the younger guys and be able to kind of help them grow, as well as going out there competing and trying to win games,” he said. “So wherever that may be, I’m going to be excited. This will be Year 13, so each year, you’re closer to the end. This could be it. I’m just so excited to get somewhere and play football.”

The talks are likely exploratory at this point, what with the draft less than two weeks away. If he’s signed, McCourty will join a very crowded defensive backfield that includes corners James Bradberry and Adoree’ Jackson and safeties Logan Ryan, Jabrill Peppers, and Xavier McKinney.

