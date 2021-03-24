New York Giants Restructure Blake Martinez, James Bradberry Contracts

The Giants finally executed two much-anticipated contract restructures to clear away some cap space, though it's unclear as of this writing what the team currently has in available cap space.

Inside Linebacker Blake Martinez, who was due an $8.125 million base salary in 2021, and cornerback James Bradberry, due a $13.9 million base, each had their respective numbers reduced, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

According to Yates, Bradberry now has a $13.2 million cap number (down from $17.25 million) after having $8 million of his $13.9 million base salary converted into a signing bonus.

Martinez now has a $6.725 million cap number (down from $10.225 million) after agreeing to convert $7 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

Neither player lost money in the process; instead, they were "advanced" a portion of their original base salaries for this year. The drawback to taking this approach is that each man's 2022 cap figure will rise.

However, with the new television deals in place, the league's salary cap is also expected to take a significant jump forward after dipping this year due to the impact of the global pandemic.

It's unclear what the Giants' current cap space is, as available numbers do not yet reflect the 2021 contract hits as given to cornerback Adoree' Jackson or outside linebacker Ryan Anderson.

