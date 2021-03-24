NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraftSI.com
Search

New York Giants Restructure Blake Martinez, James Bradberry Contracts

The Giants finally executed two much-anticipated contract restructures to clear away some cap space, though it's unclear as of this writing what the team currently has in available cap space.
Author:
Publish date:

The New York Giants have completed two much-anticipated contract restructures for some key players.

Inside Linebacker Blake Martinez, who was due an $8.125 million base salary in 2021, and cornerback James Bradberry, due a $13.9 million base, each had their respective numbers reduced, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

According to Yates, Bradberry now has a $13.2 million cap number (down from $17.25 million) after having $8 million of his $13.9 million base salary converted into a signing bonus.  

Martinez now has a $6.725 million cap number (down from $10.225 million) after agreeing to convert $7 million of his base salary into a signing bonus.

Neither player lost money in the process; instead, they were "advanced" a portion of their original base salaries for this year. The drawback to taking this approach is that each man's 2022 cap figure will rise. 

However, with the new television deals in place, the league's salary cap is also expected to take a significant jump forward after dipping this year due to the impact of the global pandemic.

It's unclear what the Giants' current cap space is, as available numbers do not yet reflect the 2021 contract hits as given to cornerback Adoree' Jackson or outside linebacker Ryan Anderson.  

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
News

New York Giants Restructure Blake Martinez, James Bradberry Contracts

Dec 1, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Washington Redskins linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) on the field in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Film Room

Film Review: What the Giants are Getting in OLB Ryan Anderson

Nov 29, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph (82) catches a pass during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at U.S. Bank Stadium.
News

New York Giants' Deal with Kyle Rudolph Hits a Snag

Dec 20, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) lines up for a play during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
News

Adoree' Jackson Says Culture Sold Him on New York Giants

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) fumbles the ball under pressure from Washington Football Team outside linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField.
News

New York Giants Free Agency Updates: Giants Add OLB Ryan Anderson to Boost Defense, Special Teams

Dec 20, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Adoree' Jackson (25) warms up before the game against the Detroit Lions at Nissan Stadium.
Film Room

Film Room: The Good, the Great, and the Ugly of New York Giants CB Adoree' Jackson's Game

Sep 14, 2020; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams (99) celebrates a sack with offensive tackle Tyler Haycraft (61) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at MetLife Stadium.
Transactions

New York Giants 2021 Free Agent Scorecard

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) fumbles the ball under pressure from Washington Football Team outside linebacker Ryan Anderson (52) in the fourth quarter at FedExField.
Transactions

New York Giants Sign OLB Ryan Anderson to 1-Year Deal