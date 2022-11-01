New York Giants Stand Pat at Trade Deadline

There won't be any new receivers, linebackers, cornerbacks, or any other faces riding in from other teams to reinforce the New York Giants' depth, as general manager Joe Schoen refrained from getting involved in what was a wild final few hours before the league's trade deadline.

Schoen is projected to have 11 picks in next year's draft plus a healthier salary cap situation, no doubt explored possibly adding to a severely underwhelming receiver corps that was on full display in Sunday's loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

In the end, with receivers like Chase Claypool, originally a second-round draft pick of the Steelers, fetching a second-round pick in a trade with the Bears, Schoen probably found that teams looking to move players at a position of need for the Giants were just asking for far too much.

While there were advantages of trading for a receiver, in the end, Schoen made the right move for the Giants, who, despite being 6-2, are still several players away from being a team that can compete deep into the postseason. Schoen has said on more than one occasion that he prefers to build through the draft.

With 11 projected draft picks, he'll be able to do just that next year, perhaps adding multiple receivers to a passing offense currently ranked 30th in the league (159.1 yards/game).

At the start of the season, the Giants originally had high hopes for their top three receivers--Kenny Golladay, Sterling Shepard, and Kadarius Toney. However, Golladay and Shepard have been struck by the injury bug, while Toney is now in Kansas City after being traded for a compensatory third and a sixth-round pick last week.

