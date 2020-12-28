NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

New York Giants Takeaways from the Week 16 Snap Counts

What hints about the strategy can we draw from the Giants' Week 16 snap counts vs. the Ravens?
Author:
Publish date:

Here are a few takeaways from the Giants recent snap counts.

-- I don’t quite understand why Will Hernandez isn’t getting more snaps, especially when the Giants are in catch-up mode. Unless I missed it, I don’t think Hernandez, who this week played a season-low ten snaps on offense, got in the game once in the second half. Hernandez is a better pass blocker right now than Lemieux, so unless the coaching staff is just trying to get the rookie up to speed in every facet of the game, I don’t understand the decision.

--Xavier McKinney played in a season-high 46 snaps, with the majority of those snaps coming at free safety. Logan Ryan split his time, meanwhile, between free safety, strong safety, and the slot.

--No snaps for cornerback Darnay Holmes, who was active after missing the last two games with a knee sprain. Per PFF, Logan Ryan and Jabrill Peppers took turns taking the bulk of the reps at the slot cornerback position.

--ILB Blake Martinez, who tweaked his ankle in last Friday’s practice, made it through his usual workload, taking every snap.

--No snaps for Dante Pettis on special teams. Pettis is primarily a punt return specialist, but the Giants stuck with Jabrill Peppers in that spot. But I would have thought that maybe Pettis might find his way onto a coverage team at the very least.

--RB Dion Lewis got 24 snaps on offense this week, his highest total since he was on the field for 57 snaps back in Week 2, the week the Giants lost Saquon Barkley early in the second quarter, and when they had Wayne Gallman inactive. Lewis only received one rushing attempt, which went for 15 yards this week.

--Kaden Smith took most of the fullback snaps with Eli Penny a late scratch due to illness that’s not COVID-19 related.

--Three snaps isn’t a big deal, but still, it was surprising to see James Bradberry and Isaac Yiadom, who in the past have played every defensive snap together, not on the field for three of this week’s defensive snaps.

OFFENSE: 64

RG Kevin Zeitler 64; LT Andrew Thomas 64; OC Nick Gates 64; QB Daniel Jones 64; WR Sterling Shepard 61; WR Darius Slayton 55; OG Shane Lemieux 54; TE Evan Engram 50; OT Cameron Fleming 47; RB Wayne Gallman 32; WR Dante Pettis 2; TE Kaden Smith 26; RB Dion Lewis 24; WR Austin Mack 20; OT Matt Peart 17; OG Will Hernandez 10; WR CJ Board 9; RB Alfred Morris 8; TE Levine Toilolo 6

DEFENSE: 68

SS Jabrill Peppers 68; ILB Blake Martinez 68; FS Logan Ryan 68; CB James Bradberry 65; CB Isaac Yiadom 65; ILB Tae Crowder 57; DE Dexter Lawrence 51; DT Leonard Williams 51; DB Xavier McKinney 46; NT Dalvin Tomlinson 45; ILB David Mayo 44; DE Jabaal Sheard 30; OLB Cam Brown 24; DT B.J. Hill 20; NT Austin Johnson 20; FS Julian Love 11; OLB Carter Coughlin 11; DE Niko Lalos 4

SPECIAL TEAMS

LB Cam Brown 20; SS Nate Ebner 20; ILB Devante Downs 18; LB David Mayo 15; OLB Carter Coughlin 13; TE Levine Toilolo 12; FS Adrian Colbert 10; FS Julian Love 11; DE Dexter Lawrence 10; QB Joe Webb 9; WR C.J. Board 8; NT Dalvin Tomlinson 8; K Graham Gano 7; DL Leonard Williams 7; P Riley Dixon 7; LS Casey Kreiter 7; CB James Bradberry 7; CB Isaac Yiadom 7; RB Dion Lewis 5; DT B.J. Hill 5; ILB TJ Brunson 5; TE Kaden Smith 4; RG Kevin Zeitler 3; LT Andrew Thomas 3; C Nick Gates 3; LG Shane Lemieux 3; RT Cameron Fleming 3; WR Austin Mack 3; ILB Tae Crowder 3; DB Xavier McKinney 2; NT Austin Johnson 2

Dec 27, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) breaks the huddle in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

New York Giants Takeaways from the Week 16 Snap Counts

USATSI_15248389_168386747_lowres
News

Logan Ryan Named New York Giants "George Young Good Guy" Award Winner

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; General view of New York Giants helmets on the bench prior to the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

New York Giants Notebook | Logan Ryan Feels the Love, What Judge Learned About the Team, and More

Dec 27, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards (35) runs with the ball while being pursued by New York Giants defensive lineman B.J. Hill (95) and linebacker Tae Crowder (48) in the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

New York Giants Biggest Weaknesses Exposed in 27-13 Loss to Baltimore: Takeaways from Game Day

Dec 27, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones sacked in the fourth quarter by Baltimore Ravens defense at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

Daniel Jones Efficient In Return From Injury

Dec 27, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) breaks the huddle in the second quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 16 Report Card: Blech!

Dec 27, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) greets wide receiver Willie Snead IV (83) prior to the game against the New York Giants at M&T Bank Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Dominated by Baltimore Ravens, 27-13

NFC East
News

New York Giants Remain in the NFC East Division Race

Dec 27, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass in the third quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge: Giants Are Still on Right Track