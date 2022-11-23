Skip to main content

New York Giants Thin on Offensive Line Ahead of Thanksgiving Date at Dallas

Four Giants offensive linemen who were on the team's injury report will not make the trip to Dallas.

The New York Giants will be without four offensive linemen Thursday when they face the Dallas Cowboys, three of whom are usually starters.

Rookie guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck), center Jon Feliciano (neck), guard Shane Lemieux (toe), and offensive tackle Evan Neal (knee) will remain behind in New Jersey, along with cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye).

With so many offensive linemen missing, it's believed the Giants will start Nick Gates at center. Either Matt Peart or Tyre Phillips (neck) will get the start at right tackle. As for left guard, the Giants figure to go with either Devery Hamilton, who is getting signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster (inside linebacker Austin Calitro is being waived to make room for Hamilton), or Jack Anderson.

In other injury news, Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau (oblique) has also been declared out of Thursday's game, but receiver Richie James (knee), and safeties Dane Belton (clavicle) and Jason Pinnock (jaw) are all still in play for Thursday's game. James and Belton were projected as limited participants in Tuesday's walk-through practice, as was Tyre Phillips.  

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19) warms up before a preseason game at MetLife Stadium on August 21, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Play
Big Blue+

Kenny Golladay's Contract Ranked Among Top-10 Worst in League

Receiver Kenny Golladay hasn't come close to delivering the return on investment the Giants were looking for when they signed him as an unrestricted free agent.

By Patricia Traina
Nov 20, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) looks on following the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Week 12: First Look at Cowboys Defense

Let's see what's new with the Cowboys defense since the Giants last played them.

By Brandon Olsen
NYG-DAL
Play
Big Blue+

New York Giants Week 12: First Look at Dallas Cowboys Offense

Let's revisit the Dallas Cowboys offense.

By Stephen Lebitsch

Here is the final injury report:

Out

  • TE Daniel Bellinger -Eye 
  • OL Josh Ezeudu - Neck
  • OL Jon Feliciano - Neck
  • DB Adoree Jackson - Knee
  • OL Shane Lemieux - Toe
  • DB Fabian Moreau - Oblique
  • OL Evan Neal - Knee/Illness

Questionable

  • DB Dane Belton - Clavicle 
  • WR Richie James - Knee
  • OL Tyre Phillips - Neck
  • DB Jason Pinnock - Jaw
  • OL Andrew Thomas - Illness

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants