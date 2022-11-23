New York Giants Thin on Offensive Line Ahead of Thanksgiving Date at Dallas
The New York Giants will be without four offensive linemen Thursday when they face the Dallas Cowboys, three of whom are usually starters.
Rookie guard Joshua Ezeudu (neck), center Jon Feliciano (neck), guard Shane Lemieux (toe), and offensive tackle Evan Neal (knee) will remain behind in New Jersey, along with cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and tight end Daniel Bellinger (eye).
With so many offensive linemen missing, it's believed the Giants will start Nick Gates at center. Either Matt Peart or Tyre Phillips (neck) will get the start at right tackle. As for left guard, the Giants figure to go with either Devery Hamilton, who is getting signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster (inside linebacker Austin Calitro is being waived to make room for Hamilton), or Jack Anderson.
In other injury news, Giants cornerback Fabian Moreau (oblique) has also been declared out of Thursday's game, but receiver Richie James (knee), and safeties Dane Belton (clavicle) and Jason Pinnock (jaw) are all still in play for Thursday's game. James and Belton were projected as limited participants in Tuesday's walk-through practice, as was Tyre Phillips.
Here is the final injury report:
Out
- TE Daniel Bellinger -Eye
- OL Josh Ezeudu - Neck
- OL Jon Feliciano - Neck
- DB Adoree Jackson - Knee
- OL Shane Lemieux - Toe
- DB Fabian Moreau - Oblique
- OL Evan Neal - Knee/Illness
Questionable
- DB Dane Belton - Clavicle
- WR Richie James - Knee
- OL Tyre Phillips - Neck
- DB Jason Pinnock - Jaw
- OL Andrew Thomas - Illness
