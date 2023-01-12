New York Giants Thursday Injury Report: Some Slight Changes

The Giants are still optimistic about having all hands on deck for Sunday's game against the Vikings, but there are a couple of additions to this week's injury report.

The New York Giants are still hoping to have all hands on deck for Sunday's Wild Card game against the Minnesota Vikings, but there are a few additions to note to their Thursday report.

Right tackle Evan Neal (ankle) and receiver Marcus Johnson (knee) were added to the report, both listed as limited. The addition of Neal is of slight concern, given his struggles since returning from a sprained knee.

In the first meeting against the Vikings, Neal was credited by Pro Football Focus as allowing seven pressures, one shy of his season-high of eight in a Week 14 loss to the Eagles. In fact, 23 of his 39 pressures allowed have come since he returned from a sprained MCL suffered in a Week 7 win over the Jaguars, leaving one to wonder if he was fully healthy as far as his mobility was concerned.

Despite Neal's struggles against the Vikings the first time around, offensive coordinator Mike Kafka said he has been pleased with the rookie's progress.

"Every week, you got to go in with a plan. Evan’s no different," he said. "He goes in, he comes to work every day working on his fundamentals and techniques, and he’s going to work on those things that he saw on the tape. He’s going to work to fix it, and that’s what he’s doing. I’m happy with where he’s been from yesterday and today."

Johnson took a full game's worth of snaps in the Week 18 regular-season finale against the Eagles. Otherwise, he's primarily been taking between 20-30 snaps throughout a game, serving as the fourth receiver and a special teams contributor.

In other injury news, center Jon Feliciano, listed as limited Wednesday, was upgraded to full. And head coach Brian Daboll reiterated to reporters on Thursday that he has seen progress in cornerback Adoree' Jackson (knee) and that he remains "encouraged and hopeful of having the team's top cornerback back on the field for Sunday's game.

Here is the full Giants injury report from Thursday. Bold denotes a change from Wednesday's report.

Limited Participation in Practice

DB Adoree’ Jackson - Knee

OLB Azeez Ojulari - Ankle

DB Jason Pinnock - Shoulder

DL Leonard Williams - Neck

OT Evan Neal - Ankle

WR Marcus Johnson - Knee

Full Participation in Practice

DB Xavier McKinney - Fingers

OL Jon Feliciano - Back

Join the Giants Country Community