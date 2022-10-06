Skip to main content

New York Giants Thursday Injury Report: Upgrades and Downgrades

Here is the latest on the Giants' injured players.

Thursday Injury Report: Upgrades and Downgrades

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones continues to trend toward playing Sunday when the Giants face the Green Bay Packers in London.

Jones, who showed some decent mobility on Wednesday, was even better on Thursday because he wasn't as flatfooted on that left ankle despite having it taped (see the video at the top of this page).

The fourth-year quarterback was injured in the fourth quarter of last week's game against the Bears and initially looked as though he might not make it for Sunday, but he's been hard at work with his rehab to make sure he doesn't miss a start.

Head coach Brian Daboll told reporters Thursday that Jones did not have any setbacks from his Wednesday workload and that they were planning to increase what he did in practice. Jones, however, was still a limited participant, but he is trending toward playing.

Two other players trending in the right direction are safety Julian Love (concussion), who did work on a side field, and receiver Richie James (ankle). Both returned to practice Thursday after sitting out Wednesday's session.

On the flip side, receiver Kadarius Toney (hamstring), a limited participant on Wednesday, was downgraded. Toney could not practice Thursday and appears destined to miss his third straight game.

In other injury news, Daboll said backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (concussion) would make the trip to London with the team. Receiver Kenny Golladay (knee) will not make the trip, as he will remain behind to continue receiving treatment.

Daboll also said he wasn't sure if the knee injury suffered by cornerback Aaron Robinson was season-ending. Robinson was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

Wednesday Injury Report: Arrow Pointing Up for Daniel Jones

The New York Giants have 14 players on their Week 5 opening injury report, the statuses of most of them being somewhat encouraging.

First, the good news. Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) was listed as limited and was seen rolling around the pocket and moving fairly well despite a heavy wrap on his left ankle. Jones told reporters that while Sunday is still a ways away, "I'm confident in my ability to throw from the pocket, throw outside the pocket, and make plays from both."

"He’s a pretty tough individual," head coach Brian Daboll said before Wednesday's practice. "I think he’s made a lot of progress since after the game, and he’s been in the treatment room consistently throughout these last couple of days."

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21) walks off the field after the Giants lose to the Washington Redskins 20-13 on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Play
Transactions

Giants Sign Landon Collins to Practice Squad

Collins returns to the place where his NFL career began.

By The Giants Maven News Desk
Jan 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The helmet of Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Play
Transactions

New York Giants Week 5: First Look at Green Bay Packers’ Defense

Let's see what the Giants offense is up against this weekend when they face the Green Bay Packers.

By Brandon Olsen
Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) blocks against the New England Patriots during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Emotional Nick Gates Reflects on Journey Back from Broken Leg

It's been a long haul for Nick Gates, who never gave up on his goal to resume his NFL career following a serious broken leg.

By Patricia Traina

The Giants held a workout earlier this week that included three quarterbacks (Brian Lewerke, A.J. McCarron, and Jake Fromm). With Jones having delivered an encouraging showing, it doesn't appear that the Giants will sign any of the quarterbacks they worked out.

Backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor, who is in the concussion protocol, did not practice. If Taylor can't go--and at this point, that seems like a very realistic possibility--the Giants will elevate Davis Webb from the practice squad.

"He’s been in the offense for a long time. So, each week, even though he’s on the practice squad, he prepares," Daboll said of Webb. "That’s what we ask all our guys to do, whether it’s a practice squad running back, prepare like you’re going to have an opportunity to play, so when the opportunity does present itself, and you’re brought up that you’re ready to go."

In more encouraging news, receivers Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) were listed as limited. There was hope that Robinson, injured in Week 1, might be ready to go by this weekend, but the Giants will continue to monitor his situation and see how he comes through the week.

The same can be said of Toney, who has dealt on and off with a hamstring strain. The Giants have been extra cautious with Toney, whose speed and quickness are a much-needed asset in the Giants' passing game.

"He’s making progress," Daboll said of Toney, who's only appeared in 12 games over his first two NFL seasons. "I think all the guys are – again that I talked about on what was it, Monday? I think they’re all making strides."

If both Robinson and Toney can return, that would be a huge boost to the Giants, who lost Sterling Shepard to a torn ACL in Week 3 and who will be without Kenny Golladay (MCL sprain) this weekend. The Giants also listed receiver Richie James (ankle) on the injury report as having not practiced, leaving David Sills V and Darius Slayton as the only two receivers on the 53-man roster not to be on the injury report.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams (knee), who has missed the last two games, was limited. Williams has said that he would like to get through a full practice to test his knee.

The Giants have missed Williams' presence, especially in the run defense. Since suffering his injury midway through Week 2, the Giants run defense has allowed 146, 176, and 149 rushing yards to their last three opponents (Carolina, Dallas, and Chicago).

Cornerback Cor'Dale Flott (calf), edge Azeez Ojulari (calf), safety Julian Love (concussion), and practice squad defensive lineman Henry Mondeaux (ankle) did not practice Wednesday. Love, however, was seen outside on the grass fields running sprints, indicating that he's a little further along in the protocol.

Among the others who were limited for the Giants were defensive backs Nick McCloud (hamstring) and Fabian Moreau (ankle) and offensive tackle Evan Neal (neck). Neal is not expected to miss Sunday's game. Moreau would likely be in line to start for Aaron Robinson (knee), who was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

New York Giants safety Landon Collins (21) walks off the field after the Giants lose to the Washington Redskins 20-13 on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

Giants Sign Landon Collins to Practice Squad

By The Giants Maven News Desk
Jan 9, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; The helmet of Green Bay Packers center Josh Myers (71) during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.
Transactions

New York Giants Week 5: First Look at Green Bay Packers’ Defense

By Brandon Olsen
Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) blocks against the New England Patriots during the first half at MetLife Stadium.
Big Blue+

Emotional Nick Gates Reflects on Journey Back from Broken Leg

By Patricia Traina
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) during the 3rd quarter of the Green Bay Packers 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams during the NFC divisional playoff game Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis.
Big Blue+

New York Giants Week 5: First Look at Green Bay Packers’ Offense

By Patricia Traina
Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (3) leaves on a cart after injuring himself during the second half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium.
News

Giants WR Sterling Shepard Reveals What Happened on His ACL Injury

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) walks off the field after turning over on downs in the second half. The Giants defeat the Panthers, 19-16, in their home opener at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in East Rutherford.
News

Daniel Jones "Feels Good" After Limited Practice

By Patricia Traina
New York Giants center Nick Gates (65) on the field for mandatory minicamp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

Giants Activate Offensive Lineman Nick Gates from PUP

By Patricia Traina
Oct 1, 2022; London, United Kingdom; An image of New York Giants receiver Kenny Golladay (19) at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The venue will play host to the NFL International Series games between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints (Oct. 2, 2022) and the Giants and the Green Bay Packers (Oct. 9, 2022).
News

Giants Receiver Kenny Golladay Dealing with Sprained MCL

By Patricia Traina