New York Giants to Open 2021 Season at Home vs. Denver

The New York Giants will open Week 1 against the Denver Broncos in a game falling 20 years and a day after the 9/11 attacks on the United States.

The New York Giants will open their 2021 regular-season schedule at home against the Denver Broncos in a game set to kickoff at 4:25 PM.

The Giants-Broncos Week 1 opener's significance runs beyond the return of former head coach Pat Shurmur, now the Broncos offensive coordinator, or the anticipated return of Giants running back Saquon Barkley from a torn ACL suffered in Week 2 of last season.

September 11, 2021, will mark 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Back on September 10, 2001, the Giants had a Monday night game at Denver, which they lost. They returned home right after that game, arriving early in the morning of September 11, just a few short hours before the terrorists used hijacked aircraft in the attacks.

According to NFL.com, the Giants, whose schedule of opponents includes both Super Bowl participants this year (the Chiefs and Bucs), have the eighth easiest schedule in terms of strength, their opponents combining for a 128-142-2 record.

The 2021 NFL schedule is due to be released in full at 8 PM ET Wednesday night.

