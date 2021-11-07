Skip to main content
November 7, 2021
New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Here is everything you need to know about the New York Giants Week 9 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Author:

As the NFL cranks into Week 9, which is not the new halfway point in the 17-game season (18 weeks in total), we still don't quite know what this New York Giants team is about.

What we see is a team that has a 2-6 record and which has come so close to pulling off a few more wins than what they have, and at other times we've seen a team that just doesn't belong on the same field with some of their opponents (Dallas, Los Angeles).

What version of the Giants are we going to see this week against the Las Vegas Raiders? Will we see the team that stood toe-to-toe against the defending AFC Champion Chiefs, or will we see the team that was lost in the aforementioned blowout losses?

Be sure to keep it here at Giants Country, where in addition to our gameday thread open to registered users to discuss the game as it unfolds, and we will have complete postgame coverage.

Also, be sure to check out our new real-time game tracker from Fanalytix on the Giants Country forums.

Here are the other details you need to watch and listen to the Giants' game against the Raiders.

Game information: New York Giants (2-6) vs. Las Vegas Raiders (5-2)

Regular Season Series History: This is the 14th regular season meeting between the clubs, with the Giants trailing the series, 8-5. The teams last met in Week 13 of the 2017 season, when the Giants fell to the Raiders, 24-17, in Oakland, the game in which quarterback Eli Manning was benched, thereby seeing his consecutive games started streak ended. The Giants have won the last two matchups vs. the Raiders in East Rutherford, a 44-7 victory on Oct. 11, 2009 and a 24-20 win on Nov. 10, 2013.

Date/Time: Sunday, November 7, at 1:00 p.m. ET

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey 

Streaming: FuboTV: Get 7-day Free Trial

TV: CBS (Kevin Harlan, Play-by-Play. Trent Green, Analyst. Melanie Collins, Sideline.)

Radio: WFAN 660 AM / 101.9 FM (Bob Papa, Play-by-Play; Carl Banks, Analyst; Howard Cross Sideline)

Spread: New York Giants +3.5 (+100) | Las Vegas Raiders -3.5 (-118)

Moneyline: New York Giants (+145) | Las Vegas Raiders (-175)

Total: 46.5– New York Giants Under (-110) | Las Vegas Raiders Over (-110)

First Touchdown Scorers (from SI SportsBook)

  • RB Josh Jacobs (LVR) +560
  •  RB Devontae Booker (NYG) +700
  • TE Darren Waller (LVR) +825
  • WR Kadarius Toney (NYG) +1250
  • WR Bryan Edwards (LVR) +1300
  • WR Kenny Golladay (NYG) +1300
  • QB Daniel Jones (NYG) +1550
  • WR Darius Slayton (NYG) +1650
  • RB Kenyan Drake (LVR) +1700

Referee: Clay Martin

Discussion: Gameday Thread (free registration required)

