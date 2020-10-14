SI.com
New York Giants - Washington Football Team Injury Impact | Week 6

Jackson Thompson

Four key Giants starters were projected as limited on the team's injury report following Wednesday's walkthrough practice.

Wide receiver and team receiving yardage leader Darius Slayton (foot) headline the group. Slayton didn't appear to miss any significant chunks of snaps in last week's game against the Cowboys.

If he isn't able to go, that would be a significant loss to the Giants receiving corps, already without starting wideout Sterling Shepard (IR, turf toe). The latter was not activated from IR Wednesday and might still be another week away, at least from beginning his 21-day window once he's designated for return.

The Giants receivers, who also have veteran Golden Tate, undrafted rookie Austin Mack, and second-year man C.J. Board have yet to catch a touchdown this season.

On defense, safety Jabrill Peppers (ankle), who returned to action last week on a limited basis, remains on the injury report. Peppers was listed as limited, presumably with the same low ankle sprain he's been dealing with since Week 3.

The Giants, already thin at edge rusher given that both Oshane Ximines and Lorenzo Carter are on IR, have a new injury to watch among the group, that being edge rusher Kyler Fackrell (ankle), listed as limited on the injury report.

Fackrell's ankle injury is not believed to be significant enough to jeopardize his availability for Sunday's game. The Giants are believed to be planning more snaps on defense for rookie Cam Brown, their sixth-round draft pick this year.

Defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II (knee) was also listed as limited. Lawrence has been one of the Giants' most consistent and effective defensive players this season. His absence would surely be felt, particularly on run defense.

Fortunately for the Giants, the defensive line is one of the team's deeper units, and Lawrence's absence could mean more snaps for B.J. Hill and Austin Johnson. They have both played well as rotational defensive linemen this year.

Meanwhile, in Washington, second-year quarterback and offensive captain Dwayne Haskins, who was benched last week in favor of Kyle Allen, missed the team's Week 5 game against the Rams with an illness. He again showed up on the team's injury report with an illness and did not practice on Wednesday.

Kyle Allen (left shoulder) was a full participant and is in line to be the starter. Allen, who was named the starter in Week 5, was forced to come out of the game after suffering a helmet-to-helmet hit from Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Veteran Alex Smith made his first NFL appearance since suffering a career-threatening leg injury back in November of 2018. If Allen should have a setback, Smith could potentially see another wave of snaps against the Giants.

Washington's starting center Chase Roullier (knee) did not participate after spending last week as a limited participant but ultimately starter against the Rams. Roullier's absence could result in fifth-round rookie center Keith Ismael getting his first NFL snaps on Sunday.

Washington's starting rookie running back Antonio Gibson (toe) was limited but is expected to play per CBS Sports. If his toe issue results in a lesser workload, then veteran J.D. McKissic could see a more prominent role in Washington's offense. 

