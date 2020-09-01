New York Giants Wayne Gallman Embraces Fresh Start

Giants running back Wayne Gallman was only given 80 combined carries over the past two seasons under the previous coaching regime, but that isn't stopping him from preparing as if he was the starter in 2020.

As a former starter on Clemson's National Championship team in 2016, Gallman is used to carrying a heavy workload, having recorded 675 rushes for 3,416 rushing yards and 34 touchdowns in three collegiate seasons from 2014-16.

Gallman hasn't had those opportunities since being drafted by the Giants in the third round in 2017. After a somewhat promising rookie season, his best in the NFL, in which he racked up 476 rushing yards on 111 carries, Gallman had to step aside in 2018 when the team added generational talent Saquon Barkley the following year with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

Somewhere along the line, Gallman fell out of favor with the last coaching staff. By the end of the 2019 season, Gallman had been banished to the inactive list for reasons that, to this day, he still doesn't fully understand.

But that's all behind him now as the new coaching staff, as led by Joe Judge, has given everyone a fresh start. And that's one that Gallman is trying to take full advantage of as he fights to remain on the Giants roster.

"I really took it to myself this offseason, as every other offseason, to just prepare as a starter," Gallman said. "No matter if I'm at the bottom of the depth chart or the top, I'm always focused to come in prepared and just be the best Wayne Gallman I can be."

Gallman has shown flashes of promise. Last year, after Barkley went down with a high ankle sprain in Week 3, Gallman was elevated to the starting role. In two starts (Weeks 4 and 5), Gallman rushed 20 times for 77 yards and a touchdown before suffering a concussion in that Week 5 game against the Vikings.

Gallman was cleared to return two weeks later but saw a significantly reduced role. He received just two carries over Weeks 9 and 10 before being banished to the inactive list for the rest of the season.

Gallman has chosen not to dwell too much on the past but has instead taken that and all the lessons he's accrued since turning pro, to make sure that he's ready if his number is called.

"Looking at that I can honestly say it got me way more mentally prepared for this challenge for this season," Gallman said. "It made me better as a person, it made me better mentally."

One of the things Gallman has ensured he's done is to make a positive impression each time he steps on the field.

In the team's Blue-White scrimmage last week, Gallman was the unofficial leading rusher. He also recorded two touchdowns, one on the ground on a 44-yard run and one via the passing game on a ball throw by Alex Tanney.

Judge's competitive challenge has seemed to pay off as Gallman has responded with a strong training camp performance and should get more opportunities to contribute than he did under Shurmur.

“He’s a guy who’s really flashed over the course of the entire training camp,” head coach Joe Judge said of Gallman after the scrimmage. “He’s a guy that we’ve challenged and told him we want to see how he responds in competitive situations."

"I really appreciate coach Judge calling me out, challenging me, and I accept it," Gallman said.

The Giants running back room is set to be one of the more competitive groups this year. In addition to Barkley, who will already be getting the bulk of the team's carries, the Giants added veteran Dion Lewis and recently signed Gallman's former Clemson teammate Tavian Feaster.

For Gallman, the challenge of standing out in this year's running back room could be even more challenging than any group he's been a part of before, but he has already proven that he is up to the challenge.

That challenge will be of particular personal importance for Gallman, who, like Lewis, will be up for a new contract after this season.