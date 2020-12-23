New York Giants Week 16 Injury Report & Impact

NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

New York Giants Week 16 Opening Injury Report & Impact

The Giants have five players on their Week 16 injury report, all listed as limited to start the new week.
Author:
Publish date:

There's some good news this week regarding the Giants Week 16 injury report.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle, hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice. He told reporters that he not only is feeling better, but he's also optimistic about his chance of returning to the lineup Sunday after missing last week's game against the Cleveland Browns.

"I'm doing everything I can to get back out there," Jones said Wednesday. "I'm working as hard as I can. I really they do want to be out there with the guys and go after a win on Sunday.”

Jones, who would be the last person to admit if he weren't as close to returning as he'd like to be, believes he's getting closer to a return.

"Yeah, I think I'm closer closer every day and feeling better every day and just trying to heal up as fast as I can," he said. "I am feeling better and got to keep doing what I'm asked to do, doing what I'm supposed to d working with the trainers, and making sure I keep going in that direction."

Head coach Joe Judge was cautiously optimistic about Jones but added that they want to see how the quarterback comes through the week of practice before arriving at a conclusion regarding Sunday's game in Baltimore.

RELATED:

"Look, in a perfect world, I’d love to have an answer as soon as possible. I’m not going to go ahead and set a time mark on this," Judge said.

"But we’ll come out of Friday after practice with some kind of an answer. We’re just going to throw him out there and let him practice, see how he does. We’ve gotten good feedback from him and the trainers, but again, we’ll have to put him out there and see how he’s moving around."

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (calf) is a new addition to this week's injury report. Tate was thought to have been injured during Wednesday's practice when he got rolled up on according to one eyewitness report.

Offensive tackle Matt Peart (ankle), who was on the Giants injury report a few weeks back with an ankle ailment and was held out of Sunday night's game against the Browns, was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Tight end Evan Engram (calf), a late add to last week's injury report yet was cleared to play last week, remains on the injury report as the Giants appear to be managing his practice snaps.

And in some more encouraging news, slot cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee), who has missed the last two games, is slowly working his way back into the lineup. Holmes was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice. 

Oct 4, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium.
News

New York Giants Week 16 Injury Report & Impact

Dave Gettleman on Daniel Jones
News

Joe Judge Reveals Why He's Firmly Behind Quarterback Daniel Jones

New York Giants cornerback Brandon Williams (28) and punter Riley Dixon (9) react after Dixon's punt lands at the Eagles' six yard line in the first half of a game at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
News

Giants Open Week 16 as 10.5-Point Underdogs vs. Baltimore Ravens

fackrell
Transactions

Giants Designate OLB Kyler Fackrell for Return from IR

Dec 14, 2020; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; The Baltimore Ravens defense celebrates after linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) intercepted a pass from Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (not pictured) during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium.
News

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens: First Look at Ravens Defense

Dec 20, 2020; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) runs during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at M&T Bank Stadium.
News

New York Giants at Baltimore Ravens: First Look at Ravens Offense

Aug 29, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens helmet during the first half at FedExField.
News

New York Giants: Biggest Storylines in Week 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens

Alabama Jaylen Waddle returns the opening kickoff vs. Tennessee and left the game after sustaining a broken ankle on the play.
Draft

New York Giants Mock Draft: Matt Miller Picks Offensive Help for Giants in Round 1

Nov 8, 2020; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of the helmet of New York Giants kicker Graham Gano (not pictured) next to a ball on the sidelines against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field.
News

New York Giants Fall Again in MMQB Power Rankings