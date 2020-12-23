New York Giants Week 16 Injury Report & Impact

The Giants have five players on their Week 16 injury report, all listed as limited to start the new week.

There's some good news this week regarding the Giants Week 16 injury report.

Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle, hamstring) was limited in Wednesday's practice. He told reporters that he not only is feeling better, but he's also optimistic about his chance of returning to the lineup Sunday after missing last week's game against the Cleveland Browns.

"I'm doing everything I can to get back out there," Jones said Wednesday. "I'm working as hard as I can. I really they do want to be out there with the guys and go after a win on Sunday.”

Jones, who would be the last person to admit if he weren't as close to returning as he'd like to be, believes he's getting closer to a return.

"Yeah, I think I'm closer closer every day and feeling better every day and just trying to heal up as fast as I can," he said. "I am feeling better and got to keep doing what I'm asked to do, doing what I'm supposed to d working with the trainers, and making sure I keep going in that direction."

Head coach Joe Judge was cautiously optimistic about Jones but added that they want to see how the quarterback comes through the week of practice before arriving at a conclusion regarding Sunday's game in Baltimore.

RELATED:

"Look, in a perfect world, I’d love to have an answer as soon as possible. I’m not going to go ahead and set a time mark on this," Judge said.

"But we’ll come out of Friday after practice with some kind of an answer. We’re just going to throw him out there and let him practice, see how he does. We’ve gotten good feedback from him and the trainers, but again, we’ll have to put him out there and see how he’s moving around."

Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (calf) is a new addition to this week's injury report. Tate was thought to have been injured during Wednesday's practice when he got rolled up on according to one eyewitness report.

Offensive tackle Matt Peart (ankle), who was on the Giants injury report a few weeks back with an ankle ailment and was held out of Sunday night's game against the Browns, was limited in Wednesday's practice.

Tight end Evan Engram (calf), a late add to last week's injury report yet was cleared to play last week, remains on the injury report as the Giants appear to be managing his practice snaps.

And in some more encouraging news, slot cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee), who has missed the last two games, is slowly working his way back into the lineup. Holmes was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.