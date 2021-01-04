New York Giants Week 17 Report Card

The Giants came up big in a big-time game, capping a very encouraging first season under head coach Joe Judge.

Rushing Offense: C-

What was that about quarterback Daniel Jones playing mostly from the pocket in this game? Jones returned to the running game with 17 yards on nine carries—not much, mind you, but still, when Jones has contributed to the running game, it usually gets over the 100-yard mark as a group, as it did this week.

With that said, there were two catastrophic fumbles, the first on an aborted exchange between Jones and lead running back Wayne Gallman that the Cowboys recovered and turned into a score, and the second, that fourth-quarter muff by Gallman on which thankfully he was able to save by landing on the ball with his backside and then securing it long enough to be ruled down by contact.

Passing Offense: C-

The Giants finished 336 yards of total offense, 229 yards via the air, but the season-long issues of converting on third down (the Giants went zero for seven!) and the two turnovers that spotted the Cowboys 10 points? Woof!

Receiver Sterling Shepard had a career game featuring his first rushing touchdown and a receiving touchdown as part of an eight-catch, 112-yard afternoon.

The frustrating season of tight end Evan Engram came to a thrilling conclusion (okay, not really) when the Pro Bowler had a catchable ball sail through his hands and then tipped another pass that happened to fall into the waiting arms of a Cowboys defender that Dallas later capitalized on. That was the sixth time this season a pass intended for him was intercepted.

On the plus side, Daniel Jones wasn’t bounced around like a pinball too much out there, and the Giants did score more than 20 points for the first time since scoring 27 in a Week 10 27-17 win over the Eagles.

Run Defense: A

The Cowboys running game wasn’t much of a factor. New York held the one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to 57 yards on12 carries, neither, by the way, leading the team in rushing attempts—that was reserved for quarterback Andy Dalton (14 carries for 42 yards). Other than for a pair of 13-yard rushes by Dalton and Elliott, the run game was a non-factor.

Pass Defense: A

Leonard Williams showed all the critics why he was worth two draft picks with a three-sack showing that gave him his first double-digit sack season in his career. Williams recorded half of the Giants’ six sacks, and five quarterback hits total in what was by far his strongest case to date for that lucrative free-agent contract he’s said to desire.

A well-timed interception by rookie Xavier McKinney, who had an interception wiped out by a penalty earlier in the game, ended the Cowboys' final scoring threat. At the same time, the Giants kept the heat on Dalton, who completed 61.7% of his pass attempts for 243 yards and zero touchdowns.

Although the Giants had some mild trouble covering tight end Jason Wit--, er, Dalton Schultz, the receiving trio of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup barely made a peep against the Giants defensive secondary.

Special Teams: B-

A mixed bag from the punting team, as two of Riley Dixon’s punts, rolled into the end zone for touchbacks while two others, he successfully dropped inside the 20-yard line. Jabrill Peppers had his best showing as a punt returner, returning two for 39 yards, including a season-long 20-yarder.

Graham Gano missed a PAT, but he hit a big 50yard field goal that gave the Giants some breathing room, which marked his 30th straight field goal conversion for a new franchise record. Rookie Cam Brown, a core special teamer who had been ill during the week but who made it to the game, was flagged for holding and being offsides.

Coaching: A

Credit head coach Joe Judge for keeping the team grounded in what was a do-or-die situation. The giants came a long way under Judge’s first season, most notably in learning what it takes to win and avoid common pitfalls such as looking past opponents and taking things for granted.

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham was again masterful in mixing things up and confusing Andy Dalton regarding the coverages.

Jason Garrett finally opened things up a little more this week in the downfield passing game, getting Sterling Shepard, who has only been the Giants' most consistent receiver this season, more involved in the passing game.