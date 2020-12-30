New York Giants Week 17: Wednesday Injury Update

The Giants' injury report is trending upward ahead of their big Week 17 game against the Dallas Cowboys.

The Giants' Wednesday injury report offered mostly good news for a team facing its biggest game of the season this weekend.

Quarterback Daniel Jones was listed as a full participant in the team's Wednesday practice, which head coach Joe Judge described as a "kind of the hybrid day of individuals, some competition, a little bit of a walkthrough at the end."

Jones, who has been on the injury report since suffering a hamstring strain in a Week 12 win against the Bengals, has been making progress every day. He appears to be over his sprained ankle that he suffered in a Week 14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in which he was sacked six times.

However, Jones did admit that he'll likely keep playing from the pocket this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, his words hinting that he's still not fully recovered from the hamstring strain.

"I feel good; I feel healthy," Jones said. "But I think you can tell from the tape that I’m not… I can’t do a lot of the same things I’m used to doing. I’ll continue to work and work to improve. But for the time being, I’ll probably have to adjust the way I play. I’ve been doing that the last few weeks."

Rookie cornerback Darnay Holmes (knee) was also a full participant for the Giants. Holmes, the team's slot cornerback, had missed two games with a knee sprain but was active last week. However, he didn't get any game snaps, though it was never clarified if it was because of his injury or strategy.

Fullback Eli Penny, a late scratch last week against the Ravens, and receiver Golden Tate (calf) did not participate in practice Wednesday.

The Giants announced Sunday that Penny's illness is not COVID-19 related.

Tate, who was injured in practice last week and was inactive, looks iffy for Sunday's game.

"I know he’s going to do everything he can to be out there," Judge said of the veteran receiver. "We’re optimistic; we know he’s working hard with the trainers, we’ll see where he’s at physically.

"I want to be fair to him and make sure he gets the opportunity to get out there and show us if he can get out there on the field, stay on the field and be productive for us. Look, this guy’s done a good job for us, he’s been really fun to coach, so obviously we want all of our guys out there healthy."

Tight end Evan Engram (calf), safety Jabrill Peppers (ankle), and receiver Sterling Shepard (rib) were all limited participants. Engram tweaked his ankle in the second half of last week's game but soldiered through his ailment as he is looking to complete his first full NFL season.

Engram, Shepard, and Peppers should all be good to go for Sunday, barring any setbacks.