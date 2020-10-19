New York Giants Week 6 Snap Chats and Performance Stats

The third time proved to be a charm after all.

After coming close over the last two weeks to winning their first game, this time, the Giants were able to close the deal, defeating the Washington Football Team 20-19.

No matter how you look at the win—some see it as a gift from the WFT while others view it as the Giants finally doing enough good things while minimizing the bad—the Giants victory is a much-needed character builder which serves as a reinforcement to the players that all the hard work they’ve been putting since training camp is starting to pay dividends, albeit baby steps.

As always, let’s take a look at the snap counts and see what they reveal. I also include a new wrinkle in that I’ll also be looking at some of the raw performance data from PFF to add some additional context to a player’s performance.

** As already reported, Andrew Thomas was disciplined by head coach Joe Judge for being late to a team meeting Saturday night. As such, Thomas and third-round pick Matt Peart ended up sharing snaps at left tackle, with Peart playing four more snaps than Thomas. But don’t read into that too much as it’s just how the particular series for each player went.

Peart, per PFF, allowed just one pressure while Thomas allowed three. The third-round pick certainly looked solid protecting his edge, making one wonder if it might be worth it to try Peart at left tackle and Thomas at right.

** Kyler Fackrell took 100% of the snaps on defense, I suppose I shouldn’t find this surprising, but I will admit that I thought Markus Golden, who played 24 of the defensive snaps, would see more.

I’m starting to wonder if Golden might be traded by the deadline. I know the Giants are down two linebackers right now, but my understanding is that Oshane Ximines’ shoulder injury is not a season-ender. Golden has a very cap-friendly contract for a pass rusher, and if he’s so buried on the Giants depth chart, it might make sense to try to move him.

** Fackrell, James Bradberry, Logan Ryan, and Ryan Lewis all took 100% of the defensive snaps, which I believe is the highest number of Giants players on defense taking all the snaps in a game this year.

Had Blake Martinez not had to leave the game momentarily to be evaluated for a concussion, I’m reasonably certain he would have taken 100% of the defensive snaps.

** Kudos to wide receiver Darius Slayton for gutting out his foot injury. Slayton took 40 of the 48 snaps on offense, and you wonder if he might have played more were it not for that point in the game where he came up limp after a pass attempt.

I also found it interesting (but not surprising) that Slayton’s snaps exceeded the other wideouts. Could it be that he’s making a case to be a No. 1 receiver?

** Good for linebacker Tae Crowder, who has seen his snaps increase since being inserted as the starter alongside Martinez. Crowder has instincts and speed and always seems to find himself around the ball.

Crowder finished with the Giants’ best run-stop percentage (14.3%) rate per PFF among the three inside linebackers (Martinez and Mayo). His stat line included three stops for zero or negative yards out of 21 run defense snaps.

This young man is one of Dave Gettleman’s best finds in the 2020 draft.

** Defensive lineman Leonard Williams had himself a game. He appeared in 66 snaps, matching his 2020 season-high (Week 3), and recorded seven pass-rush pressures in Week 6, the second-most among NFL defensive interior linemen, behind Baltimore’s Calais Campbell, who had eight.

Most of Williams’s pressures were hurries (five), but also worth noting is he recorded his third sack of the season. Williams has been solid for the Giants.

** Going back to Lewis, He drew the Washington Football Team’s top receiver in coverage for part of the game and was targeted twice, allowing zero completions.

Giants Snap Counts

Offense (48)

RT Cam Fleming 48; RG Kevin Zeitler 48; C Nick Gates 48; LG Will Hernandez 48; QB Daniel Jones 48; WR Darius Slayton 40; TE Evan Engram 39; WR Austin Mack 36; RB Devonta Freeman 35; WR Golden Tate 30; LT Matt Peart 26; TE Kaden Smith 23; LT Andrew Thomas 22; WR CJ Board 10; TE Levine Toilolo 9; RB Dion Lewis 9; FB Eli Penny 5; RB Wayne Gallman 4.

Defense (73)

CB James Bradberry 73; FS Logan Ryan 73; CB Ryan Lewis 73; SS Jabrill Peppers 72; LB Blake Martinez 67; FS Julian Love 63; ILB Tae Crowder 62; DT Leonard Williams; NT Dalvin Tomlinson; DT Dexter Lawrence 41; DT BJ Hill 27; LB Markus Golden 24; ILB David Mayo 11; DB Madre Harper 7; NT Austin Johnson 6; LB Cam Brown 5; LB Carter Coughlin 3; CB Darnay Holmes 3; SS Nate Ebner 2

Special Teams

SS Nate Ebner 18; ILB David Mayo 17; LB Cam Brown 17; CB Corey Ballentine 16; ILB Devante Downs 15; CB Madre Harper 13; GS Julian Love 11; CB Isaac Yiadom 10; OLB Carter Coughlin 10; K Graham Gano 9; DL Dalvin Tomlinson 8; TE Kaden Smith 7; TE Levine Toilolo 6; LS Casey Kreiter 6; P Riley Dixon 6; TE Evan Engram 5; DL Leonard Williams 5; RT Cam Fleming 4; RG Kevin Zeitler 4; C Nick Gates 4; LG Will Hernandez 4; LT Andrew Thomas 4; DL Dexter Lawrence 4; DL B.J. Hill 4; DL Austin Johnson 4; WR Golden Tate 3; LT Matt Peart 3; ILB Tae Crowder 1; SS Jabrill Peppers 1; FS Logan Ryan 1; WR Darius Slayton 1; OL Shane Lemieux 1