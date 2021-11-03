New York Giants Week 9 Injury Report: Three Players in COVID-19 Protocol

Giants add three players to their Wednesday injury report because of the COVID-19 virus.

The New York Giants held a walkthrough practice Wednesday at their team headquarters, a session that was delayed after a COVID-19 scare within the organization necessitated the team to send its Tier 1 and Tier 2 employees, players, and coaches for another round of testing.

Once the practice did get underway, three players--running back Saquon Barkley (who is still dealing with an ankle ailment), safety Xavier McKinney and offensive lineman Matt Skura were listed on the team's injury report as being in the COVID protocol.

According to the NFL Network, if all three of those players are vaccinated--Barkley is, while McKinney reportedly is not--they will be eligible to rejoin the team if they remain asymptomatic and can produce two negative tests within 24 hours.

The rest of the Giants' Wednesday injury report listed OLB Lorenzo Carter (ankle), DB Nate Ebner (ankle), WR Kenny Golladay (knee), WR Dante Pettis (shoulder), and WR Sterling Shepard (quad) as those projected to not being able to practice.

Those players projected as limited included TE Kaden Smith (knee) and WR Kadarius Toney (thumb).

Head coach Joe Judge told reporters at the start of practice that he would not yet rule out Barkley (assuming he can clear the COVID protocols in time) or Golladay out of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

"Both guys have made a lot of progress. I know both guys are pushing to get out there and play with us. We have to rely on a lot of the feedback from the medical department, but I know both guys, last I heard, were making a strong case and a strong push," Judge said.

"I know they’re both very anxious to get back out there with the team. We’re going to give them an opportunity to go out there and move around and see what they can do with the team as we go through. Today’s a walkthrough day, so they’ll be solely with the trainers today to kind of see physically where they’re at."

