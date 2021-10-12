October 12, 2021
Publish date:

New York Giants Work Out Three O-Linemen, Protect Four Practice Squad Players

Plus they make a practice squad move and announce practice squad protections.
Author:

On Tuesday, the New York Giants worked out offensive linemen Forrest Lamp, Elijah Nkansah, and Devery Hamilton.

Lamp, a guard, is probably the most well-known of the group. The former Kentucky product was a second-round draft pick by the Chargers in 2017. However, his career never really got out of the gate due to injuries which included a torn ACL his rookie year and then a broken fibula in 2019.

Last season, Lamp started 16 games at left guard for the Chargers but posted a 49.8 Pro Football Focus grade (60.7 in pass protection and 42.8 in run blocking). He signed as a free agent with Buffalo this past off-season, but he landed on injured reserve with a calf ailment before finally being waived with an injury settlement.

New York signed Hamilton, who played his college ball at Duke, to their practice squad. He is an offensive tackle and gives the Giants additional reinforcement at the position where Andrew Thomas is believed to be still ailing with his foot injury.

Hamilton, 6'6" and 311 pounds, originally signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent in May. He spent one season at Duke and four at Stanford and has appeared in 38 collegiate career games, including 21 starts. 

Lastly, the Giants protected the following four players on their practice squad: OT Korey Cunningham, WR Dante Pettis, DT David Moa, and QB Brian Lewerke.

