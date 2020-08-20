SI.com
GiantsCountry
HomeNewsFilmBig Blue+Game DayTransactions
Search

New York Giants Xavier McKinney Adjusting Well, but Aims to Get Better

Patricia Traina

Giants rookie second-round pick Xavier McKinney is thrilled to be a New York Giant. But in terms of being an NFL safety, he’s nowhere near where he wants to be.

“I’m just trying to get better each and every day,” he told reporters Thursday. “I’m not exactly where I want to be right now. Try to earn the respect of my teammates, try to earn the trust of my teammates. That’s what I’m going to do.”

McKinney has had his moments, such as when he has picked off passes during practice this week. He’s also broken up passes, but while some might accept that as a moral victory, McKinney doesn’t.

“No, never satisfied. That’s my biggest thing right now,” he said. “For me, I know what I can do. I know what I’m capable of. A lot of the times I go back and watch my film and when we watch film as a team, I always study and see what I did wrong and what I can do better so I can improve on a play. Whether it’s a down or whoever I’m guarding, I try to make sure I key on that every time I watch film.”

Unlike some of his fellow rookies, McKinney has the advantage of having played in a college system widely regarded as one of the most NFL-like systems in the country, that being Nick Saban’s program at Alabama.

While McKinney’s transition to the Giants has been relatively smooth because of where he came from and because in Joe Judge and some of the other Giants assistant coaches, there is some familiarity with what he did in college, the most significant transition for the rookie has been the pace.

“It’s definitely a different level of speed and tempo,” he said. “It’s still somewhat similar as far as what we do. As far as tempo-wise, it’s a little bit faster. It has a lot of similar things to it. 

"When I kind of figured out and when he discussed some of his rules and how he wanted things to be handled and how we wanted us to be as a team, it was almost like a mirror version of how it was at ‘Bama for me.”

In terms of fitting into a still young Giants defensive secondary, McKinney has been encouraged by how the chemistry has been developing.

“As a DB room, including the corners and all the safeties, we’re building it every day in film, when we are out there in practice,” he said. 

“When we are walking through, we always try to make sure we are good communication-wise in what we do. Try to make sure we are on the same page so when we get out on the field everybody is working on a string so it’s a lot easier to play like that. I think it’s coming along really well for all of us.”

Besides working and growing together, several young players and young veterans such as corners James Bradberry and Julian Love and safeties Jabrill Peppers and Nate Ebner have stepped up as leaders in showing the younger players the right way to do things.

“They are trying to teach us all the things to do. Whether that’s off the field or on the field, they are trying to make sure we have the right mindset coming into it, so we don’t get lazy or nothing gets bad from that standpoint. There are pushing us and making us work really hard,” McKinney said.

But despite all that leadership, the defensive backs are far from being a finished product.

“We as a group still have a lot to work on and improve,” McKinney said. “That’s what we make sure that we do every day when we walk in the film room and get out there for practice.

“For me, my main focus as a rookie is trying to get better.”

Get the latest Giants news by joining the community. Click "Follow" at the top right of the page. Or sign up to receive our free daily newsletter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

FILM ROOM | Linebacker Devante Downs

Inside linebacker Devante Downs appears to have caught head coach Joe Judge's eye this summer, so Nick Falato pulled up his film from his days with Minnesota and the Giants to see where his strengths are.

Nick Falato

by

Surfcaster

New York Giants Joe Judge is Really Pleased with Evan Engram

The Giants are counting on tight end Evan Engram in a big way this year, and so far, the fourth-year pro is holding up his end of the bargain.

Patricia Traina

Golden Tate Appreciates Joe Judge's Attention to Detail

Giants head coach Joe Judge, the latest branch of the Bill Belichick coaching tree, has made headlines for his hard-nosed coaching approach. For wide receiver Golden Tate, who also played for another branch of that tree, Judge's methods are no big deal.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 20, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East: New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football, Team Philadelphia Eagles, starting with Giants wide receiver Cody Core's season-ending injury.

Jackson Thompson

How Lorenzo Carter is Helping Andrew Thomas Prepare for NFL Pass Rushers

Lorenzo Carter has found himself in a familiar role once again when he squares off against one-time Georgia teammate Andrew Thomas in practice.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Camp Report: A Painful Loss, Progress and a Hidden Gem

Let's run down some additional key storylines from the Giants practice Wednesday.

Patricia Traina

Giants Edge Rusher Lorenzo Carter Ready for the Next Step

The Giants' third-year pass rusher has been working to sharpen his fundamentals and learn better angles as he seeks his breakout NFL season. Here's what else he said he's been doing.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants OT Andrew Thomas Says He Has a Lot of Work to Do

Thomas projects as a Week 1 starter at offensive tackle for the Giants, but there are a few things he needs to clean up before he's ready for the bright lights of the regular season.

Pat Ragazzo

New York Giants Special Teams Ace Cody Core Suffers Torn Achilles | Report

The Giants are likely to be without one of their key special teamers in 2020 after wide receiver Cody Core suffered a torn Achilles.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Head Coach Joe Judge's Approach Has a Very Good Chance for Success

Being a hard-nosed head coach can quickly lose a man his locker room if it's not done properly. But here is the one mistake that Joe Judge has avoided that others who have attempted to be hard-nosed, have made

Patricia Traina