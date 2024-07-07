NFC East Check: What's Up with Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and His Walking Boot?
The Dallas Cowboys, one of the New York Giants' biggest division rivals, appear to have some drama brewing with quarterback Dak Prescott, who is seeking a contract extension ahead of what is currently his final year in his current deal.
But while that drama is set to play out, Prescott recently created additional intrigue when he was seen in a walking boot during a vacation in Cabo, San Lucas, in a picture posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) by Juan Carlos Vázquez.
According to Todd Archer, who covers the Cowboys for ESPN, Prescott recently suffered a minor sprain in his right foot. Archer also reported that the quarterback is no longer wearing a walking boot and that the injury is not expected to be an issue when Prescott and his teammates hold their first training camp practice on July 25.
Archer further reported that it was “not known” how Prescott suffered the injury or if it was in any way related to the Cowboys’ last organized workout held on June 5.
Prescott is entering the final year of his contract, and he will earn $29 million this season. He will turn 31 before the season starts.
He is 73-41 in the regular season and has 29,459 career passing yards, 202 touchdowns, and 74 interceptions. He has led Dallas to the playoffs five times since his debut in 2016.
Prescott is 2-5 in the playoffs, and he has tossed 14 touchdown passes to seven interceptions. Last season, the Green Bay Packers humiliated the Cowboys at home in the NFC Wild Card.
Prescott arguably had his best season in 2023, finishing second in NFL Most Valuable Player voting, and leading the league in passing touchdowns (36) and completions (410).
Prescott is 12-2 against the Giants in his career.