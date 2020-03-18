NFC East Free Agency Roundup

GiantsCountry
The annual pre-free agency negotiating window is in the books, and it's already taken a toll on NFC East rosters. The division has seen some newcomers and critical departures, and the division's balance of power could very well be shifted.

Here's who the Giants' division rivals brought to the NFC East in 2020 and beyond.

Philadelphia

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman bolstered his defending NFC East champion roster with the signing of 27-year-old defensive tackle Javon Hargrave to a three-year $39 million contract. Beyond the Hargrave's signing, the Eagles haven't made any other real additions.

But on Tuesday, Roseman declined to pick up the 2020 option on veteran safety Malcolm Jenkins. The 32-year-old Jenkins had been with the Eagles since 2014 and was a team captain.

The Eagles did keep one of their safeties by re-signing Rodney McLeod to a two-year $12 million deal.

On offense, they achieved a minor consistency, by retaining backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld on a one-year $3 million deal.

Dallas

The Cowboys were able to retain their 26-year-old star quarterback Dak Prescott for at least one more year via the exclusive rights franchise tag, a move that will cost them between $30 million and $33 million in 2020.

They did get one of their big offseason deals done, however, by signing 25-year-old star wide receiver Amari Cooper to a five-year $100 million contract.

They also kept tight end Blake Jarwin in Dallas for the next three years, with a three-year extension that can be as much as $24.2 million and over $9 million guaranteed.

The Dallas defense has seen better days. Cornerback Byron Jones went to Miami on a five-year $82.5 million contract, which makes Jones the highest-paid corner in the NFL.

Veteran defensive end Robert Quinn, who led the Cowboys last year with 11.5 sacks, signed a five-year, $70 million deal with Chicago.

Dallas was able to keep a veteran leader on its defense, with the re-signing of linebacker Sean Lee to a one-year deal. But the most significant loss for the Cowboys, not in terms of roster value, but perhaps in sentimental value was fan-favorite Jason Witten, who signed a one-year deal with the Raiders.

Witten played all 15 of his NFL seasons with the Cowboys, but will now likely finish his career in Sin City.

Washington

Washington missed out Amari Cooper, believed to be their big target, but didn't come away empty-handed.

Washington bolstered their linebacking core when new head coach Ron Rivera brought one of his defensive anchors over from the Panthers, linebacker Thomas Davis.

Washington also signed former Bears linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis to a one-year deal.

The most critical move for Washington came early in the week when they designated 28-year-old guard Brandon Scherff as their franchise player. Pending a new contract that lowers the tag amount, the three-time Pro-Bowler will return to Washington in 2020 for $14.8 million.

Cornerback Kendall Fuller, who just won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, is returning to Washington on a four-year $40 million deal. Fuller was part of the trade to Kansas City in 2018 that brought quarterback Alex Smith to the NFC East.

Washington also retained linebacker Jon Bostic, with a two-year $5 million deal. Bostic was a 16-game starter from 2019 and a crucial part of their defense.

