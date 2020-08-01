GiantsCountry
NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 1, 2020

Jackson Thompson

NEW YORK | Joe Judge says training camp has a college feel

First-year Giants head coach Joe Judge met the media via Zoom for his first training camp press conference on Friday to discuss how the team has responded during this first week of training camp.

Judge compared this year's training camp to that of a college-level training camp since the Giants will not have to worry about preparing for preseason games.

DALLAS | Stephen Jones has 100 percent belief in Dak Prescott

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones expressed his absolute confidence in getting quarterback Dak Prescott re-signed to a long-term contract extension.

Jones said that he has 100-percent belief in Prescott and his future with the Cowboys and that the organization is 110-percent behind their 27-year-old quarterback.

PHILADELPHIA | Jim Schwartz confident in Darius Slay

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz met with reporters on Friday and expressed confidence in the Eagles' biggest offseason acquisition in cornerback Darius Slay, whom the Eagles traded for this offseason from the Detroit Lions.

Schwartz said that Slay's skill set gives the Eagles' defense an added layer of options.

WASHINGTON | Ken Zampese praises Dwayne Haskins' arm

Washington Football Team quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, who has previously worked with Andy Dalton in Cincinnati and Baker Mayfield in Cleveland, is set to work with second-year Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins in 2020. He is already impressed by Haskins' arm strength.

Zampese told the media Friday that Haskins' arm throws with touch and accuracy, adding, "There's a lot of meat on that bone."

Patricia Traina

Giants in No Rush to Spend on Veteran Free Agents for O-Line, Cornerback

Giants head coach Joe Judge sees the team's current landscape as an opportunity for the youth on the roster to prove themselves this summer.

Patricia Traina

Mailbag: The Nate Solder Edition

Have a Giants-related question? You've come to the right place. Here's a look inside the latest Giants Country reader mailbag.

Patricia Traina

Joe Judge Reveals Plans for Readying the Team Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

The unprecedented NFL training camp structure brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic has Giants head coach Joe Judge remembering his college days.

Patricia Traina

Mike Addvensky's 53-man Roster Prediction

Giants Country writer Mike Addvensky takes his turn in putting together a preliminary 53-man roster prediction.

Mike Addvensky

NFC East Morning Run | July 31, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with how a young Eagles linebacking core is developing chemistry.

Jackson Thompson

Tom Coughlin Recovering from Bicycle Accident

The former Giants head coach took a nasty spill resulting in some significant injuries, but is on the mend.

Patricia Traina

See It | Giants Hit the Field

It's okay to get a little bit excited as the Giants rookies and first year players took to the grass field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center for the first time since reporting on July 22.

Patricia Traina

Should the Giants Pursue Graham Gano?

It might be tempting for the Giants to kick the tires on now former Panthers kicker Graham Gano, but we have a better idea for the kicking position if the Giants want to go in a different direction and think outside the box.

Patricia Traina

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Outside Linebackers

The Giants are hoping to develop a pass rush through the scheme. But among the outside linebackers, are there players who maybe can take the step forward and become true No. 1 pass rushers of the future?

Patricia Traina