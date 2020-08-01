NEW YORK | Joe Judge says training camp has a college feel

First-year Giants head coach Joe Judge met the media via Zoom for his first training camp press conference on Friday to discuss how the team has responded during this first week of training camp.

Judge compared this year's training camp to that of a college-level training camp since the Giants will not have to worry about preparing for preseason games.

DALLAS | Stephen Jones has 100 percent belief in Dak Prescott

Cowboys COO Stephen Jones expressed his absolute confidence in getting quarterback Dak Prescott re-signed to a long-term contract extension.

Jones said that he has 100-percent belief in Prescott and his future with the Cowboys and that the organization is 110-percent behind their 27-year-old quarterback.

PHILADELPHIA | Jim Schwartz confident in Darius Slay

Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz met with reporters on Friday and expressed confidence in the Eagles' biggest offseason acquisition in cornerback Darius Slay, whom the Eagles traded for this offseason from the Detroit Lions.

Schwartz said that Slay's skill set gives the Eagles' defense an added layer of options.

WASHINGTON | Ken Zampese praises Dwayne Haskins' arm

Washington Football Team quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, who has previously worked with Andy Dalton in Cincinnati and Baker Mayfield in Cleveland, is set to work with second-year Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins in 2020. He is already impressed by Haskins' arm strength.

Zampese told the media Friday that Haskins' arm throws with touch and accuracy, adding, "There's a lot of meat on that bone."