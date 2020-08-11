NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 11, 2020

WASHINGTON | Dan Snyder accuses former 'disgruntled' employee

Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder filed a $10 million lawsuit against a media entity for slander and what Snyder says are false allegations on Friday, as was first reported by TMZ.

According to Snyder's legal team, the attorneys made a new legal filing on Monday morning that requested to subpoena former employee Mary Ellen Blair.

Blair is believed to have contacted former team employees of an opportunity for individual financial gain if Blair provided disparaging information on Snyder.

DALLAS | Why Amari Cooper stayed with the Cowboys

Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper reportedly turned down a more significant financial offer to re-sign with Dallas earlier this offseason.

Cooper said that he did so due to his fondness for culture inside and outside the Cowboys' locker room that comes with playing in the Dallas area as the reason for turning down a bigger deal.

NEW YORK | Will Hernandez Goes from Student to Mentor

Giants offensive guard Will Hernandez is headed into his third NFL season in 2020 and is already taking the role of mentor for rookie offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, who is projected to play alongside Hernandez this year.

Hernandez was once on the receiving end of mentorship from veteran offensive tackle Nate Solder. With Solder having opted out of 2020, Hernande will take up that mantle to help Thomas and perhaps even Nick Gates, should he line up alongside him at center.

PHILADELPHIA | How Darius Slay opens up layers for Eagles defense

The acquisition of cornerback Darius Slay via an off-season trade has opened up new options for Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz that was not previously available.

Slay's coverage skills will allow the Eagles defense to disguise as much as possible pre-snap and leave quarterbacks guessing about the coverage the Eagles are playing.